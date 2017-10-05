Seagate BarraCuda, IronWolf, and IronWolf Pro grow to 12TB

Barely two weeks ago, WD announced that it would begin offering datacenter-oriented hard drives in 12TB capacity. Not to be outdone, Seagate has now announced that it will also begin offering 12TB hard drives in multiple categores. That's a whole twelve terabytes in a single 3.5" form-factor hard drive. The company will have 12TB models on offer in its BarraCuda, IronWolf, and IronWolf Pro series.

For those who aren't familiar with Seagate's lineup, the BarraCuda drives are general-purpose hard drives suited for use as application and data storage on desktops and workstations. The new drives are actually part of Seagate's BarraCuda Pro family, and they come with 256 MB of cache onboard and have a 7200 RPM spindle speed. Seagate says the new SATA drive should be its fastest yet, offering up to 260 MB/sec on sustained reads.

Meanwhile, the IronWolf and IronWolf Pro series drives are aimed at mass storage and NAS applications. Their performance isn't actually far off the BarraCuda series, but they're tuned for operation in RAID arrays and server environments. The primary differences between IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives are in the warranty and services offered. Seagate includes two years of data recovery coverage on the IronWolf Pro. The standard-issue rotational vibration sensor in the IronWolf Pro 12 TB is also present in the regular IronWolf 12 TB this time around.

The new Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB drive comes with 5-year warranty coverage, as does the 12TB IronWolf Pro. The standard IronWolf 12 TB gets a 3-year warranty. If you've a serious need for massive storage, Seagate says the new drives are already shipping worldwide. We didn't see any listings on the web for the 12TB BarraCuda drive, but Newegg already has the Seagate IronWolf 12TB drive for $470, while its Pro cousin goes for $540.