Microsoft has an Edge on iOS and Android handsets

Do you use Microsoft Edge? While I haven't spent a huge amount of time with Microsoft's newest browser, I have to admit it's fast and slick. If you're a fan of the app, rejoice: Microsoft is bringing Edge to iPhones and Android handsets. Along with that news, Microsoft also announced that it's releasing its own launcher for Android.

Both the upcoming Edge release and the Android launcher are natural follow-ons from the creeping death of Windows Mobile. The release of these applications probably has to do with Microsoft's ambitions for Continuum. After all, the feature doesn't make a lot of sense if you can't integrate your smartphone into the Continuum workflow. The company says the mobile version of Edge is fully-featured and that it'll sync your favorites, reading list, and other content from your Microsoft account. The new Edge app also supports the ability to send pages to your desktop or tablet running Windows 10.

The Android launcher is arguably more interesting, at least for Android users. For those who aren't familiar with the concept, Android allows users to customize their interface by replacing the app that comes up when you press the home button on your phone. This can dramatically alter the functionality of the home screen. The new launcher was developed and released under the name Arrow Launcher previously, but Microsoft is renaming it and re-launching it today.

Microsoft's launcher is predictably heavily integrated with the company's services. Like Edge, it connects to your Microsoft account and allows you to "Continue on PC" while working on photos, documents, and other media on a compatible Windows PC. Rather than using simple media sharing, the Continue feature preserves your work context in real-time between devices. The launcher is heavily customizable and has gesture support. No word on how it performs, though.

If you're eager to get some Microsoft wares on your handheld computer, you'll have to sign up to be a tester. You can head to this site for the mobile Edge beta preview, or go here to sign up to test the Microsoft Launcher for Android.