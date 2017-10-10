National Handbag Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on October 10, 2017
Purse? Laptop bag? You decide.
Coffee Lake Roundup
- Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 review @ PC Perspective
- Initial numbers on the Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 @ AnandTech
- Intel Core i7 8700K processor review @ Guru3D
- Intel Core i7-8700K (Coffee Lake) and Z370 chipset review @ bit-tech
- Intel Coffee Lake i7-8700K & i5-8400 review @ HardwareCanucks
- Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 (14-nm Coffee Lake) @ Hexus
- Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 Review @ HotHardware
- Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 (w/ Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7) review @ KitGuru
- Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 processor review @ Legit Reviews
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i5-8600K 3.6 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i3-8350K 4.0 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i7-8700K review @ TechSpot
- Intel Core i7-8700K processor review @ ThinkComputers
- Intel Core i3-8100 and Core i3-8350K review @ TechSpot
- Core i7-8700K review @ Tom's Hardware
- Intel i7-8700K review vs. Ryzen @ Gamers Nexus
Z370 Motherboard Roundup
- Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming 7 review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Ultra Gaming review @ Guru3D
- MSI Z370 Godlike Gaming review @ Guru3D
- Asus ROG Maximus X Hero review @ Guru3D
- MSI Z370 Godlike Gaming review @ bit-tech
- Asus ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming @ bit-tech
- Asus ROG Strix Z370-F Gaming @ Hexus
- Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming 7 @ Hexus
- Asus ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming motherboard review @ KitGuru
- MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard review @ KitGuru
- MSI Z370 Godlike Gaming 'Coffee Lake' motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
Other PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Poseidon review @ Guru3D
- Video: Asus ROG Strix Vega 64 tear-down @ Gamers Nexus
- Aerocool Project 7 850W review @ JonnyGuru
- AOC AGON AG322QCX 144Hz Freesync 31.5in curved gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
- D-Link DIR-882 AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Datamancer Diviner keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Plextor M8Se NVMe SSD review (512GB) @ TheSSDReview
- BenQ PD2710QC QHD/IPS Designer monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
- FSP Hydro 750W Platinum power supply review @ PC Perspective
- The ADATA XPG SX950 480GB SSD review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Psychonauts 2 shows off first playable area and a goat @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Being a shovelware developer on Steam just got a lot harder @ Quarter To Three
- 40 people are playing Europa Universalis IV together in a real castle @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Astronaut Scott Kelly describes one year in space—and its after effects @ Slashdot
- Hovering questions about magnetic levitation @ HackADay
- Step outside the ISS in first ever 360-degree spacewalk video @ New Atlas
- Mattel withdraws kid-focused "smart hub" from market after complaints @ ArsTechnica
- Dumbo never forgets to fill your glass @ HackADay
- Vice President Pence vows US Astronauts will return to the Moon @ Slashdot
- Trading bird food for cigarette butts @ HackADay (I both love and am terrified by this idea)
Tech news and culture
- Blue roads and glowing signs—how this startup's tech lets cars see the world @ ArsTechnica
- Elon Musk says Tesla could rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid with batteries, solar @ Slashdot
- GAW Miners founder owes nearly $10 million to SEC over Bitcoin fraud @ ArsTechnica
- 20 years of Stuff That Matters @ Slashdot (if you've been to the TR BBQ, you've been to the town where Slashdot was born)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- String cheese for $215 per pound? At this auction, yes @ Winsconsin State Journal
- Destiny 2: How to cheese Leviathan raid boss @ Screen Rant