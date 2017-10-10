National Handbag Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on October 10, 2017


Coffee Lake Roundup

  1. Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 review @ PC Perspective
  2. Initial numbers on the Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 @ AnandTech
  3. Intel Core i7 8700K processor review @ Guru3D
  4. Intel Core i7-8700K (Coffee Lake) and Z370 chipset review @ bit-tech
  5. Intel Coffee Lake i7-8700K & i5-8400 review @ HardwareCanucks
  6. Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 (14-nm Coffee Lake) @ Hexus
  7. Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 Review @ HotHardware
  8. Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 (w/ Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7) review @ KitGuru
  9. Intel Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8400 processor review @ Legit Reviews
  10. Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  11. Intel Core i5-8600K 3.6 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  12. Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  13. Intel Core i3-8350K 4.0 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  14. Intel Core i7-8700K review @ TechSpot
  15. Intel Core i7-8700K processor review @ ThinkComputers
  16. Intel Core i3-8100 and Core i3-8350K review @ TechSpot
  17. Core i7-8700K review @ Tom's Hardware
  18. Intel i7-8700K review vs. Ryzen @ Gamers Nexus

Z370 Motherboard Roundup

  1. Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming 7 review @ Guru3D
  2. Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Ultra Gaming review @ Guru3D
  3. MSI Z370 Godlike Gaming review @ Guru3D
  4. Asus ROG Maximus X Hero review @ Guru3D
  5. MSI Z370 Godlike Gaming review @ bit-tech
  6. Asus ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming @ bit-tech
  7. Asus ROG Strix Z370-F Gaming @ Hexus
  8. Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming 7 @ Hexus
  9. Asus ROG Strix Z370-E Gaming motherboard review @ KitGuru
  10. MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard review @ KitGuru
  11. MSI Z370 Godlike Gaming 'Coffee Lake' motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Poseidon review @ Guru3D
  2. Video: Asus ROG Strix Vega 64 tear-down @ Gamers Nexus
  3. Aerocool Project 7 850W review @ JonnyGuru
  4. AOC AGON AG322QCX 144Hz Freesync 31.5in curved gaming monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. D-Link DIR-882 AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  6. Datamancer Diviner keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Plextor M8Se NVMe SSD review (512GB) @ TheSSDReview
  8. BenQ PD2710QC QHD/IPS Designer monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
  9. FSP Hydro 750W Platinum power supply review @ PC Perspective
  10. The ADATA XPG SX950 480GB SSD review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Psychonauts 2 shows off first playable area and a goat @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Being a shovelware developer on Steam just got a lot harder @ Quarter To Three
  3. 40 people are playing Europa Universalis IV together in a real castle @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Astronaut Scott Kelly describes one year in space—and its after effects @ Slashdot
  2. Hovering questions about magnetic levitation @ HackADay
  3. Step outside the ISS in first ever 360-degree spacewalk video @ New Atlas
  4. Mattel withdraws kid-focused "smart hub" from market after complaints @ ArsTechnica
  5. Dumbo never forgets to fill your glass @ HackADay
  6. Vice President Pence vows US Astronauts will return to the Moon @ Slashdot
  7. Trading bird food for cigarette butts @ HackADay (I both love and am terrified by this idea)

Tech news and culture

  1. Blue roads and glowing signs—how this startup's tech lets cars see the world @ ArsTechnica
  2. Elon Musk says Tesla could rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid with batteries, solar @ Slashdot
  3. GAW Miners founder owes nearly $10 million to SEC over Bitcoin fraud @ ArsTechnica
  4. 20 years of Stuff That Matters @ Slashdot (if you've been to the TR BBQ, you've been to the town where Slashdot was born)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. String cheese for $215 per pound? At this auction, yes @ Winsconsin State Journal
  2. Destiny 2: How to cheese Leviathan raid boss @ Screen Rant
