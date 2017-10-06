EVGA trots out a trio of Z370 motherboards

You're getting ready to build your new Coffee Lake-based box and you've pored over the motherboards on offer. Still, you can't shake the feeling that you've forgotten someone. Someone who doesn't make a lot of boards, and who you associate more with graphics... oh right, EVGA makes motherboards! The company's getting in on the Coffee Lake action with three Z370-based boards including a not-often-seen microATX offering.

First, the finest. The EVGA Z370 Classified K is a top-class ATX motherboard aimed at tweakers and overclockers. It has the usual onboard power and reset buttons next to a diagnostic readout. Unusually, the board incudes a hardware switch to select from separate BIOS banks if you really stuff things up. The Z370 Classified K takes both EPS12V and ATX12V power connectors as well as what appears to be a 6-pin PCIe connector near the PCIe slots, in the bottom left corner. In combination with the 13-phase CPU power delivery, that should allow this board to service all but the most insane overclockers.

If you're not much of an overclocker, don't worry, because the Z370 Classified K doesn't make any sacrifices for its performance-boosting prowess. It has four DDR4 DIMM slots that can run 64 GB of memory at up to 4133 MT/s. There are three onboard M.2 sockets, one of which is E-keyed for Wi-fi cards. The board has a pair of steel-reinforced PCIe x16 slots, and a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports supporting Killer DoubleShot teaming. The front-panel USB 3.1 connector supports USB Power Delivery 3.0 with variable voltage charging. EVGA even included Creative's Sound Core3D audio solution.

The EVGA Z370 FTW is a step down from the Classified K, but it's a short step indeed. This model loses the Classified K's HDMI 2.0 output in favor of a more typical HDMI 1.4 jack. It also drops the front panel USB 3.1 header and a couple of power phases. The other changes to the FTW are likely to make some gerbils happy: the dual Killer Ethernet adapters are traded for a single Intel solution, and the Creative Labs audio gets replaced by a highly-standard Realtek ALC1220. Otherwise, the FTW appears to be essentially similar to the Classified K board.

The model of most interest to this newswriter is the EVGA Z370 Micro. In case you haven't already guessed, this board fits the microATX form factor, where its two siblings are full-sized ATX boards. Owing to its size, the Z370 Micro make a few sacrifices versus the larger boards: you only get two memory slots, and you miss out on one of the M.2 sockets, too. It still has one full-speed M.2-2280 slot for SSDs and a vertical E-key slot. That slot will normally be occupied by the included Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo card.

EVGA is all about graphics, and the Z370 Micro is designed with care for SLI users. The board's two PCIe x16 slots are jacketed in steel. All of the connectors that normally line the bottom of motherboards—front-panel, USB, and fan headers—are laying over on their sides, and the ATX power header and SATA ports are side-slung as well. That means no connectors sticking up to get in the way of your double-barrelled graphics configuration.

Unfortunately, the prices on these boards are a big question mark for now. EVGA says product and store pages for them are "coming soon", so we should know how they'll hurt our pocketbooks before long.