Coffee Lake availability check: Core i5s and Core i3s are ready to go

The day after the launch, can you actually buy a Coffee Lake CPU? The short answer is yes. Intel's new silicon is readily available at e-tail, as long as you don't want the range-topping Core i7-8700K. In that case, you may have to hurry up and wait. We've gone traipsing around the top shops to find fine CPUs for you to snag. Here's what we got.

As we mentioned, if you're after that top-tier Core i7-8700K, all we can say is "keep looking." Newegg has a page up for the i7-8700K, but it's already out of stock. Intel's finest isn't even listed on Amazon yet. Stepping out into the wilds of the wider internet, NCIXUS and B&H Photo Video have the chip listed, but it's back-ordered on both sites. Micro Center is selling it, but only in retail locations and at a significant premium for $500. Meanwhile, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, Rakuten, and Fry's lack any listings for Coffee Lake processors at all.

If you don't mind stepping down (or an i7-8700K wasn't in the cards to begin with), Coffee Lake chips become more available as you step down the product stack. Folks desperate for a Core i7-8700 or Core i5-8600K should step on over to B&H Photo Video, as these two models are out of stock at the other retailers. B&H has almost the entire lineup in stock but since it won't be shipping out any CPUs until October 16, so you could better off waiting for Newegg or Amazon to get them in.

Going further down the range, Newegg can set you up with a Core i3-8100, Core i3-8350K, or Core i5-8400 right now. If you have a Micro Center nearby you could stop in to get one there, but the distance caveat likely rules out most of our readers.

If you do end up procuring one of the new processors, you needn't worry about getting a motherboard. Newegg alone lists 47 different boards, and all but one model are in stock at this time. Prices are pretty reasonable, too, seeing as most of the boards are in the $140 to $170 range. The range-topping Aorus Z370 Gaming 7 that we used in our review is just $249, while Asus only wants $190 for the Mini-ITX ROG Strix Z370-I. The cheapest board on offer is MSI's Z370-A Pro at $120. Amusingly, MSI also has the most expensive board on offer in the $500 Z370 Godlike Gaming.

Let us know in the comments if you find a particuarly reliable source for the new chips, or if you pick one up.