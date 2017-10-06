Deals of the week: big displays, a mechanical keyboard, and more

Howdy gerbils! Everyone at the TR HQ is still reeling from the Coffee Lake madness, but as an incredible singer once shouted from the top of his lungs, the show must go on. It's Friday, and there's deals to be found, and spiffy hardware to be bought.

Today we're leading with the biggest deal—literally. The LG 32UD59-B monitor may not have the prettiest name, but it does have 32" of VA panel goodness with a resolution of 3840x2160. LG says the monitor's color gamut can cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. The refresh rate might only be 60 Hz, but there's FreeSync support on tap. Grab this humongous display for only $449.99 at Newegg if you use the promo code OCTSALES17. If that wasn't impressive enough, how about a $50 rebate card that can bring the price down further?



If 32" is too much for you, we can help too. The Benq GW2765HT is 27" across and has an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 that can cover 100% of the sRGB color space. The included stand has height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, too. A good IPS monitor with these characteristics is usually a little on the dear side, but not today. You can grab one of these for a mere $249.99 from Newegg.



Outemo might not be as popular a name as Cherry or Kailh, but the company's switches are inside a number of keyboards. We have just one of them today. The Aukey KM-G3 is a full-size keyboard in slim aluminum trim, with RGB LED lighting and packed with Outemo Blue mechanical switches. As a quick reminder, these switches are tactile and clicky and have a 50 cN actuation force. If your mind suddenly went to "$100 or more," yank it back. You can grab this keyboard from Amazon for only $65.99.



And now for something completely different. The Hcman HCPAD01 is a hard resin mousepad with RGB LEDs and touch controls for the mood lighting. It measures 13.8" by 9.8" and costs only $19.99. Come on, only twenty bucks for an RGB LED mousepad. What's not to like? This is the perfect gift. After all, you're not buying one of these for yourself... right?

