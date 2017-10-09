GeForce 387.92 drivers support OpenGL 4.6 and fix SLI on X299

Nvidia's released its latest GeForce graphics drivers, numbered 387.92. The new drivers are Game Ready for VR title Arktika.1 and Shinji Mikami's The Evil Within 2. It also has further optimizations for Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Forza Motorsport 7. Of less interest to gamers but more relevant to developers, the new drivers add support for OpenGL 4.6.

Arktika.1 is developed by 4A Games, best known for the Metro series. The new VR title isn't actually part of the Metro canon, but it has a very similar "post-apocalypse in the Russian wasteland" theme. The gameplay appears to be akin to the "rail shooter" genre popularized by games like Virtua Cop, Area 51, and Time Crisis. Meanwhile, The Evil Within 2 is a direct sequel to the 2014 title that bore a stark resemblance to producer Mikami's best-known work, Resident Evil. I'm a fan of the first game, so I'm looking forward to the sequel.

Folks who blew a bundle on an X299 system with SLI'd GeForce cards have probably been frustrated by the relatively poor utilization of their graphics card combo. The 387.92 release should fix that fault and let the cards hit their full speed when working in tandem. SLI users with Maxwell or Pascal cards will also enjoy newly-added FastSync support. FastSync is similar to v-sync, except that it does its thing without input lag and performance drops. You can read more about it here.

All the hype in the open-source graphics API world might be about Vulkan, but OpenGL isn't going anywhere. Khronos Group, who controls both standards, released the OpenGL 4.6 specification back at the end of July. Nvidia had a beta driver ready for the feature at that time, but developers who want to make use of OpenGL 4.6 now have full support for it in the 387.92 release. The new drivers also fully support the DirectX Intermediate Language, a requirement for Shader Model 6.0 support.

Naturally, the new release nails some bugs to the wall. YouTube videos should no longer "twitch" with FastSync enabled. The GeForce Experience FPS overlay should stop showing up in the Discord client. User-defined resolutions and color settings should now hang around after a driver update on Windows 10. Finally, HTC Vive headsets should no longer exhibit random "jumping" during motion tracking.

GeForce Experience users should already have the update downloading. If not, you'll have to join up with the rest of us as we click over to Nvidia's download page. You can click here to go directly to the download for Windows 10 64-bit, or click here to read the full release notes.