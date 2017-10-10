Radeon 17.10.1 drivers are ready to take on The Evil Within 2

It seems like we're spending more time updating our drivers than playing games these days. After three updates last month, AMD is getting an early start in October with the Radeon 17.10.1 drivers, primed to get the most out of the newest games.

The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 driver update is headlined by support for The Evil Within 2 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Along with general optimizations, this driver release brings Radeon Chill power management profiles for both titles, too.

The list of fixes this time around is pretty short. An issue in Dirt 4 with flickering tire graphics in multi-GPU configurations has been resolved, as has a problem with bezel compensation in Eyefinity's mixed mode.

AMD is still tangling with a few known issues, some of them holdovers from the 17.9.3 update. Some Windows 7 users are seeing system hangs and crashes when trying to install Radeon software for Radeon RX Vega series cards, though AMD says that can be worked around with a clean install. Issues with WattMan voltages and Radeon game profiles carry over from the last update, as does display scaling in some DirectX 11 applications. On the game aisle, Overwatch is still hanging on some systems. Meanwhile, Forza Motorsport 7 can display graphical corruption if you're one of the few out there playing it on an HDR-compatible display.

If your Radeon Settings application hasn't already notified you, head over to the AMD download page to get the drivers yourself or read the release notes.