ROG cracks the Code and devises a Formula for Z370 success

We covered most of Asus' motherboards for Intel's latest CPUs back when they were announced two weeks ago. Apparently the company still had a couple of cards in the hole though, because the Republic of Gamers is welcoming two new members soon: the Maximus X Formula and Maximus X Code. These two new ATX motherboards are near-identical twins, but the Formula favors liquid-cooling while the Code eschews excess features.

The two previous sole members of the Z370-based Maximus X family were the Apex and the Hero. The Apex is aimed at hardcore overclockers, while the Hero is a more typical top-tier motherboard. Asus ROG's Maximus X Formula somewhat splits the difference between the two. It's a full-featured Z370 motherboard with three PCIe x16 slots and a front-panel USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector. The power delivery hardware is covered by a waterblock designed by EK. The Maximus X Code instead has solid aluminum heatsinks in place of the waterblock.

Both boards are quite similar in every other way, though. They'll both take four DDR4 DIMMs with speeds up to 4133 MT/s, and a pair of GeForces or a trio of Radeons. You can stick in two NVMe M.2 drives, hook up six SATA devices, and make use of USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports with either board. Both versions also include Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity. Audio output comes courtesy of Realtek S1220 codecs coupled with ESS Sabre DACs.

In our previous post about Asus Z370 boards, Gerbil JosiahBradley asked what happened to Asus' TUF mobo armor. It seems it found its way into the ROG lineup. Both the Maximus X Formula and Maximus X Code are covered in "ROG armor" that is filled with Aura Sync-compatible RGB LED lighting. In the center of the Formula board, there's a 1.3" monochrome OLED display that can be used for displaying your favorite animated GIF or as a real-time readout for temperatures or clock rates. The Maximus X Code forgoes the display in favor of an RGB LED-lit Republic of Gamers logo.

You can check the ROG Blog if you're curious about a detail we didn't cover. One tidbit that Asus didn't divulge is the pricing on these motherboards. We'd expect them to be quite expensive, given the $390 price tag on the previous-generation Maximus IX Formula. Asus says the ROG Maximus X Formula and Maximus X Code will be available in November.