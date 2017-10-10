Tuesday deals: a mechanical keyboard, an ultra-wide monitor, and more

Afternoon, folks! The TR HQ is all abuzz today with upcoming reviews, and I barely have a minute to catch my breath and look for some deals. Here are the juicy hardware offers for today.

Everyone loves a good mechanical keyboard, and lately they've been selling for much more amenable prices than they used to. Today's offering is the Logitech K840. This sleek-looking slab o' keys has a full-size layout set on a compact aluminum baseplate. Underneath the keys, you'll find Romer-G switches with a 55g actuation force. The K840 is perfect for every desk, and you can get one for only $59.99 from Best Buy.

You may be thinking of building with Ryzen. If that's the case, we have just the board for you. The MSI X370 Gaming Plus has metal-jacketed main PCIe slots and Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen2 ports. All you need, and at the right price: only $99.99 at Newegg with the code AFEMBRRF33. There's a $10 rebate card available, too.

You're going to overclock that Ryzen, right? You could probably use a Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240 CLC, then. This compact CLC does exactly what it says on the tin and is priced at a rather fetching $64.99. That's a low price on its own, but Amazon is sweetening the pot with a $16 rebate offer. That's one heck of a deal.

If you like gaming, you probably like the feeling of immersion. Few things are better for that purpose than a ultra-wide-screen monitor, like the LG 29UM60-P. This 29" IPS display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560x1080. The maximum refresh rate is 75 Hz, and there's FreeSync support on tap for good measure. You may be thinking that these monitors tend to be dear, but Best Buy is selling this model for a mere $229.99. Can't go wrong with that.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.