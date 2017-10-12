National Farmers Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:45 PM on October 12, 2017


Let me have this.

PC hardware and computing

  1. A peek inside Lenovo's Yamato ThinkPad testing laboratory @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MasterCase H500P review @ Guru3D
  3. Overclocking the Intel 8600K—delidded on air and water @ HardOCP
  4. Asus ZenScreen MB16AC USB Type-C portable monitor @ KitGuru
  5. Logitech G603 and G613 LightSpeed wireless mouse and keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  6. ASRock X299 OC Formula review @ Tom's Hardware

Games and VR

  1. This is how good PS3 games were meant to look @ ArsTechnica
  2. Blizzard internship hints at new Overwatch project @ Blue's News
  3. Civilization 6 is getting a religion reboot in the Fall 2017 update @ PC Gamer
  4. Making The Orange Box: how 3 Valve games became 1 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  5. Valve announces the first big SteamVR 2.0 feature: waaay more space @ ArsTechnica

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. 2.5D Printing? @ HackADay
  2. Odd, potato-shaped dwarf planet has ring, may not be a planet @ ArsTechnica
  3. A giant, mysterious hole has opened up in antarctica @ Slashdot
  4. Build your own wave tank @ HackADay (I've always wanted one of these, and one of those cool recirculating-sand-erosion "stream tables" too)

Tech news and culture

  1. Virtual Zuck fails to connect @ Slashdot
  2. Tim Cook says the tech "doesn't exist" for quality AR glasses yet @ ArsTechnica
  3. Amazon is reportedly building a doorbell that lets drivers into your house @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. New cave-dwelling eyeless creature baited with stinky cheese @ LiveScience
  2. Chuck E. Cheese's has candy corn pizza and you can get it for free @ Food & Wine
  3. Too much cheese lands driver in pickle @ BBC
