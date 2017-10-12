National Farmers Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:45 PM on October 12, 2017
Let me have this.
PC hardware and computing
- A peek inside Lenovo's Yamato ThinkPad testing laboratory @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master MasterCase H500P review @ Guru3D
- Overclocking the Intel 8600K—delidded on air and water @ HardOCP
- Asus ZenScreen MB16AC USB Type-C portable monitor @ KitGuru
- Logitech G603 and G613 LightSpeed wireless mouse and keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- ASRock X299 OC Formula review @ Tom's Hardware
Games and VR
- This is how good PS3 games were meant to look @ ArsTechnica
- Blizzard internship hints at new Overwatch project @ Blue's News
- Civilization 6 is getting a religion reboot in the Fall 2017 update @ PC Gamer
- Making The Orange Box: how 3 Valve games became 1 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Valve announces the first big SteamVR 2.0 feature: waaay more space @ ArsTechnica
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- 2.5D Printing? @ HackADay
- Odd, potato-shaped dwarf planet has ring, may not be a planet @ ArsTechnica
- A giant, mysterious hole has opened up in antarctica @ Slashdot
- Build your own wave tank @ HackADay (I've always wanted one of these, and one of those cool recirculating-sand-erosion "stream tables" too)
Tech news and culture
- Virtual Zuck fails to connect @ Slashdot
- Tim Cook says the tech "doesn't exist" for quality AR glasses yet @ ArsTechnica
- Amazon is reportedly building a doorbell that lets drivers into your house @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- New cave-dwelling eyeless creature baited with stinky cheese @ LiveScience
- Chuck E. Cheese's has candy corn pizza and you can get it for free @ Food & Wine
- Too much cheese lands driver in pickle @ BBC