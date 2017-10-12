Thursday deals: speedy memory, Fractal Design cases, and more

Good afternoon, gerbils and gerbilettes. It's a sunny warm day here, the birds are singing, and I can see deeply-discounted price tags flying everywhere. I'm going to try and grab a few for you.

Memory prices have been relentlessly climbing of late, so deals on sticks of DDR4 are always welcome. Today we have two offers on this front. The first is the G.Skill Flare X 16 GB kit of two DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. These sticks are optimized for Ryzen systems, have a CL14 latency, and ring in at $169.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXBRBC2.

Over on another aisle, there's the Geil Super Luce RGB Sync 16 GB set with two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. The fancy lighting in this RAM is compatible with Asus' Aura Sync and doesn't require an auxiliary cable. Latency timings are 16-18-18-36. If you're looking to spruce up your PC a little, this RAM kit will only set you back $149.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBRBC54.

Everyone's a fan of Fractal Design cases, and today there's a sale on a handful of the company's offerings. The big ATX-sized Define R5 Titanium has a ton of drive bays and heavy-duty soundproofing, and it's going for $89.99 at Newegg. The Define C I'm currently using is nearly microATX-sized but will still take in an ATX mobo, and it's currently selling for $74.99. Finally, the smaller Nano S can take in Mini-ITX mobos, and rings in at an absurdly-low $54.99. Get'em while they're hot, folks.

There's no deals day without marked-down hard drive storage. Right now, the hottest deal is the Toshiba N300 8 TB drive. This rust spinner has a 7200 RPM rotational speed, a hefty 128 MB of cache, and server-optimized firmware. Grab one for $229.99 from Newegg. That works out to $28.75 per terabyte.

Last but by no means least, a super-sweet deal on a mechanical keyboard. The Logitech G410 Atlas has Romer-G mechanical switches, per-key RGB LED lighting and a low, low price: only $54.99 from Newegg, while stocks last. Stop hesitating and click that "add to cart" button already.

