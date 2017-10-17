Wear Something Gaudy Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:30 PM on October 17, 2017


Yes, these are legit suggestions based on my actual shopping history.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Chris McVeigh's My First Computer DOS Edition—review@ TheBrothersBrick
  2. Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero X370 motherboard review @ PC Perspective
  3. Antec P110 Luce review @ bit-tech
  4. MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio review @ Guru3D
  5. Intel i5-8400 CPU review: 2666MHz & 3200MHz gaming benchmarks @ Gamers Nexus
  6. Toshiba OCZ TR200 960GB & 480GB SSD review @ HardwareCanucks
  7. MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ Hexus
  8. Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB hard drive review @ Legit Reviews
  9. Asus ZenBook UX430UA Ultrabook review @ KitGuru
  10. Intel i7-8700K Coffee Lake memory benchmark analysis @ TechPowerUp
  11. Intel Core i5-8400 review @ TechSpot
  12. HAVIT HV-KB378L gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
  13. AOC AG251FZ 240Hz FreeSync monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
  14. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 2 (2017) review: nearly perfect with OLED @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. It's on: giant robot battle to be streamed live this week @ New Atlas (7 PM PST tonight!)
  2. It will blow you away: IGN buys Humble Bundle @ Rock Paper Shotgun (ugh)
  3. People like the most boring characters in Dungeons & Dragons @ Quarter To Three
  4. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition delayed into 2018 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (probably means it'll hit Steam sometime in 2020)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Making ice cream with heavy metal @ HackADay
  2. Drone gets blasted with whale breath—for a good cause @ New Atlas
  3. Get down to the die level with this internal chip repair @ HackADay
  4. Evidence suggests updated timeline towards Yellowstone's supervolcano eruption @ Slashdot
  5. Pumping liquid metal at 1,400°C opens the door for better solar thermal systems @ ArsTechnica

Tech news and culture

  1. Over 500 million PCs are secretly mining cryptocurrency, researchers reveal @ Slashdot
  2. Would you share your selfies on a giant 3D head? @ New Atlas (am I weird to think this is cool?)
  3. Learn to code, it's more important than English as a second language, says Apple CEO @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Mac 'n' cheese donuts are here, and they're more amazing than you'd ever imagine @ westchestermagazine.com
  2. Ordered an extra cheese pizza? Here's how much you actually get, according to Reddit @ foodandwine.com (surprisingly interesting)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options