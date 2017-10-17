Wear Something Gaudy Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:30 PM on October 17, 2017
Yes, these are legit suggestions based on my actual shopping history.
PC hardware and computing
- Chris McVeigh's My First Computer DOS Edition—review@ TheBrothersBrick
- Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero X370 motherboard review @ PC Perspective
- Antec P110 Luce review @ bit-tech
- MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio review @ Guru3D
- Intel i5-8400 CPU review: 2666MHz & 3200MHz gaming benchmarks @ Gamers Nexus
- Toshiba OCZ TR200 960GB & 480GB SSD review @ HardwareCanucks
- MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ Hexus
- Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB hard drive review @ Legit Reviews
- Asus ZenBook UX430UA Ultrabook review @ KitGuru
- Intel i7-8700K Coffee Lake memory benchmark analysis @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i5-8400 review @ TechSpot
- HAVIT HV-KB378L gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- AOC AG251FZ 240Hz FreeSync monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 2 (2017) review: nearly perfect with OLED @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- It's on: giant robot battle to be streamed live this week @ New Atlas (7 PM PST tonight!)
- It will blow you away: IGN buys Humble Bundle @ Rock Paper Shotgun (ugh)
- People like the most boring characters in Dungeons & Dragons @ Quarter To Three
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition delayed into 2018 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (probably means it'll hit Steam sometime in 2020)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Making ice cream with heavy metal @ HackADay
- Drone gets blasted with whale breath—for a good cause @ New Atlas
- Get down to the die level with this internal chip repair @ HackADay
- Evidence suggests updated timeline towards Yellowstone's supervolcano eruption @ Slashdot
- Pumping liquid metal at 1,400°C opens the door for better solar thermal systems @ ArsTechnica
Tech news and culture
- Over 500 million PCs are secretly mining cryptocurrency, researchers reveal @ Slashdot
- Would you share your selfies on a giant 3D head? @ New Atlas (am I weird to think this is cool?)
- Learn to code, it's more important than English as a second language, says Apple CEO @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Mac 'n' cheese donuts are here, and they're more amazing than you'd ever imagine @ westchestermagazine.com
- Ordered an extra cheese pizza? Here's how much you actually get, according to Reddit @ foodandwine.com (surprisingly interesting)