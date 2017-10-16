EK-Kit S140 and S280 make liquid cooling simple

So you're interested in liquid cooling, but maybe closed-loop units are too limiting for you. You want to jump straight into a custom-loop liquid cooler. That's a big jump, though—there's a huge number of parts to peruse, and picking the right stuff for your rig is a daunting task. If this is the situation you're in, EKWB has the solution: water-cooling kits with preselected parts. The new EK-Kit S140 and S280 Slim Series kits are identical save for the larger radiator and extra fan on the S280.

Just a week after releasing the Coolstream Slim radiators, EK has assembled them into complete water-cooling kits including a reservoir-and-pump unit, a radiator, a waterblock, and all the necessary tubing and accessories. The kits are intended for first-time builders, so they come with step-by-step instructions for installation. The waterblock in the kits is an EK-Supremacy MX model that will fit nearly every desktop CPU released in the last 10 years, except for a Ryzen Threadripper. You also get one or two of EK's Vardar Evo 140-mm fans, depending on the kit model.

The reservoir-and-pump combo is an EK-Xres 100 SPC MX PWM unit. The last bit of that alphabet soup means that the pump can take a PWM speed control signal from a motherboard fan or pump header. The fittings and PVC tubing are EK's own, as is the coolant concentrate, ensuring all the bits are guaranteed to fit and work together.

EK is already selling the EK-Kit S140 and S280 Slim Series kits on its web shop. You can pick up the 140-mm vesion for $232 or the 280-mm model for $269.