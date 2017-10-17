Astro Gaming A20 rockets to 5.8 GHz for clearer connections

Astro Gaming, despite recently being acquired by Logitech, is still hard at work pumping out new gamer-focused audio gear. The latest release is the Astro A20 wireless headset, the wire-free companion of the A10 model.

The audio drivers inside the headset are 40-mm units. The big new feature in the A20s is the "low-latency" 5.8 GHz wireless connection that the company says should offer reduced interference from other wireless devices (presumably compared to regular 2.4 GHz connections) and help keep the audio in sync with what's happening on the screen.

The microphone is a uni-directional model and features flip-to-mute functionality. Physical controls include voice/game balance, an EQ mode selector, master volume, and power. Those controls are compatible with the company's recenly-upgraded Astro Command Center software that lets users adjust the noise gate, side tone, microphone levels, as well as create custom EQs on top of the three built-in options.

The headset comes in two flavors, each with two color themes. All the models work with PCs and Macs, but the two blue variants (regular and Call of Duty-themed) are also compatile with the PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, the green and gray-accented flavors are Xbox One-compatible. PC and Xbox One gamers get bonus support for Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic surround sound virtualization. Atmos support requires a software license, though.

Pricing-wise, the Astro A20 sits at $150 for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One models. The Call of Duty-themed versions are available on the Astro Gaming website for $160 each.