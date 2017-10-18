NZXT Grid+ v3 keeps PCs quiet with machine learning

NZXT's newest cases have an interesting "smart device" controller with a built-in microphone that the company says can tune the system's fan speed profile to reduce noise by up to 40% (we guess compared to standard controllers). Gerbils whose ears perked up when reading about that feature in the new H-series cases might be interested in NZXT's Grid+ v3 fan controller that has the same machine learning-powered adaptive noise reduction.
The Grid+ v3 works in conjunction with NZXT's CAM fan control software. The device has six fan channels and can automatically detect if the connected fan on each channel is a three- or four-pin unit. The company also includes a pair of splitters in the package for systems with more than six fans. The Grid+ v3 has a "0 dB" feature that shuts down all fans when temperatures are within pre-defined specifications, too.
The controller is 0.6" thick (1.5 cm) and has a magnetic back for easy installation in steel cases. The company also includes 3M Dual Lock hook-and-loop-like fastening material for those with cases made from non-magnetic materials. The unit connects to a USB 2.0 port and needs a 4-pin Molex connector for power. Maximum power output is 5 W each channel.
The Grid+ v3 fan controller is available now from NZXT's online store for $50, so we expect to see it at TR favorites Amazon and Newegg pretty soon. The package includes the noise-detection microphone, cabling to get up and running, as well as a few cable ties to help wrangle all the wires.
