Asus teases ROG Strix X370I mobo for spiffy Mini-ITX Ryzen builds

Mini-ITX builders with a hankering for AMD's Ryzen CPUs haven't had a lot of high-end motherboards to choose from, but Asus seems set to change that. The company teased its ROG Strix X370I-Gaming motherboard on Twitter today, and it looks like a serious high-end contender for tiny systems.

Although Asus' Tweet is just a teaser, we can take a solid guess at its guts from past AMD AM4 motherboards. The X370I-Gaming likely offers four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (in red), built-in Wi-Fi, and an M.2 slot cooled by a hefty RGB LED-illuminated heatsink. We can't see a USB Type-C port in the rear cluster, strangely enough.

As an ROG Strix motherboard, the X370I-Gaming doesn't skimp on the blinkenlights. The board inherits LED-illuminated audio jacks from Asus' highest-end boards, and it has a strip of Technicolor lighting under its right edge that should provide a subtle glow in most cases. An apparent 6+1-phase power design should give the board ample overclocking chops for most AM4 CPUs, and we spy at least two system fan headers, two RGB LED strip headers, and four SATA ports, as well. We'll keep an owl eye open for further details as they become available.