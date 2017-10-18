HP ZBook x2 detachable is a consummate professional

If you see a recent HP computer with a "Z" prominently featured in the name, it's probably intended for professional users. So it goes with HP's new ZBook x2 that the company calls "the world's first and most powerful detachable PC workstation." Yes, HP created a detachable convertible PC that's intended as a workstation. Kidding aside, the machine's modern quad-core CPUs, 32 GB of RAM, and Quadro graphics might just give it a legitimate claim to that title.

The top CPU option is of course the Intel Core i7-8650U, although there are lesser options available from both the seventh- and eighth-generation Core families. The only memory option HP offers is 32 GB of dual-channel DDR4, though. Likewise, the only choices for graphics are Intel's HD Graphics 620 or an Nvidia Quadro M620 with its own 2 GB of GDDR5. Whichever graphics option you end up with will be powering a 14" IPS touchscreen with 3840x2160 resolution. The display can also be ordered as a pre-calibrated 10-bit "DreamColor" version.

HP offers storage options aplenty. Buyers can choose from NVMe SSDs with capacity up to 2 TB, or select a drive with a government-agency-approved full-disk encryption scheme. The Zbook x2's Wi-fi is Intel-powered, though there's no onboard Ethernet jack. The convertible does have a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports (both supporting DisplayPort 1.2), a USB 3.0 connector, as well as an HDMI output and a regular old 3.5-mm audio jack.

The ZBook x2 is built from machined aluminum and die-cast magnesium. As a result, even with the impressive specs on offer, it only weighs a bit over 3.6 lbs (1.6 kg). HP says it the built-in battery is good for ten hours of usage, and that you can charge it half-way in 30 minutes. If you're in the market for a top-shelf workstation, you can pick up a ZBook x2 from HP in December starting at $1749.