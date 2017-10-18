Samsung foundry train stops at 8-nm LPP before heading to EUV

Silicon manufacturing appears to be marching toward the era of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), but Samsung's process train is making one last stop before pulling away from traditional litography and moving into the brave new world of short-wavelength exposures. The company has announced that it has completed qualification of its 8-nm "Low Power Plus" (LPP) process.

Samsung claims that chips built on the new tech offer 10% lower power consumption and a 10% reduction in die area compared to its 10-nm LPP process. The manufacturer expects adoption of 8-nm LPP chips in future mobile, cryptocurrency, and networking products.

Ryan Lee, VP of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics, says the qualification process for 8-nm LPP is three months ahead of schedule. RK Chunduru, Senior VP of Samsung manufacturing partner Qualcomm, expects adoption of 8-nm LPP to be fast because the node "uses proven 10-nm process technology while providing better performance and scalability than current 10-nm-based products." The relatively conservative claims about power consumption and die area reductions suggest that the leap from 10-nm LPP to 8-nm LPP is a short one.

Samsung will present an update to its foundry roadmap at its Samsung Foundry Forum Europe event in Munich, Germany on October 18. The presentation will include information about 8-nm LPP availability and development of the next-generation 7-nm EUV process. The European event follows similar events earlier in the year in the US, South Korea, and Japan.