Wednesday deals: a Ryzen combo, mechanical keyboards, and storage

Yesterday's news rush gave us no quarter and no time to dive into the sea of promotions, discount codes, and cut-throat pricing. We shall make amends for the omission today with aplomb. Dear sirs and madams, here is your selection of deals.

Some matches are made in heaven. Blue and gold. Chocolate and hazelnuts. A Ryzen 5 1600X CPU with an ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac motherboard. The Ryzen processor has six cores with SMT chugging along at up to 4 GHz, while the mobo has a total of twelve USB ports, two M.2 sockets, and Intel-powered networking comprising a Gigabit Ethernet port and an 802.11ac Wi-Fi-and-Bluetooth adapter. Newegg is running a combo deal for both items for the low, low price of $279.99, or $80 off what they would cost if bought separately. As if that wasn't enough, there's a $20 mail-in rebate on offer, too.

Mechanical keyboards are getting cheaper by the minute, and a good thing that is. We have two entrants in this category today. The first is the Corsair Vengeance K65 tenkeyless keyboard with its gorgeous aluminum chassis and Cherry MX Red linear switches. This keyboard doesn't offer fancy backlighting, but really, if you need to look at your keyboard to type, you have bigger problems. Grab one of these from Newegg for $54.99 while stocks last.

If you positively must show off your set of clickers, then by all means, we can help too. The Aukey KM-G6 full-size keyboard with Outemu Blue clicky switches and built-in lighting effects is selling for only $39.99 at Amazon. If "too expensive" was your excuse of choice for not joining the mechanical keyboard party, just get your butt in the door already.

"Where's my storage deal?" Right this way, good sir. Please kindly direct your attention towards the HGST DeskStar NAS 6TB hard drive with 7200 RPM speed and 128 MB of cache. This is a seriously speedy drive, and it can be yours for only $179.99 from Newegg with the promo code NEFPRSN15.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.