National Seafood Bisque Day Shortbread

by Colton Westrate — 1:30 PM on October 19, 2017


My apologies to the chef, but that bisque looks kinda nasty.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Office network upgrade part 1: infrastructure @ PC Perspective
  2. pi-top gets kids building modular laptops @ New Atlas
  3. Swiftpoint Z mouse review @ bit-tech (a $230 mouse, eek!)
  4. Noctua NH-U14S air vs. Enermax Liqtech 240 liquid cooler for Threadripper @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 3 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  6. Cooler Master MasterWatt 650W review @ Hexus
  7. Mesh Liquid P3 KG Thermaltake liquid-cooled system review @ KitGuru
  8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga OLED review @ Neowin
  9. Roccat Isku+ Force FX keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  10. HighPoint SSD7101 series SSD review @ Tom's Hardware
  11. Netgear R8000P Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band WiFi router with MU-MIMO reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder

Games and VR

  1. Halo Recruit on Windows pits you in VR against a flat screen @ Upload VR (speaking of Halo)
  2. If you don't own this Russian van, your Tetris collection is incomplete @ Quarter To Three
  3. UK government responds to loot box questions (vaguely) @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. Zen Studios and Pinball FX3 decide zen is not enough @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. 3D prints and food @ HackADay
  2. Click your heels thrice, hail a cab home @ HackADay (wickedly clever)
  3. Researchers craft an LED just two atoms thick @ ArsTechnica (RGB ETA TBD)
  4. ZTE points to the future with the first foldable, dual-screen smartphone @ New Atlas
  5. The fine art of heating and cooling your beans @ HackADay

Tech news and culture

  1. Alphabet's X delivery drones drop burritos in Australia @ New Atlas
  2. The internet is ripe with in-browser miners and it's getting worse each day @ Slashdot
  3. Magic Leap raises another $500+ million in Series D funding @ Upload VR (how?!)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. These sneakers were inspired by Philadelphia Cream Cheese @ foodandwine.com
  2. Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band members are now for sale @ foxnews.com
  3. Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 5 RGB case review @ ThinkComputers
