National Seafood Bisque Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:30 PM on October 19, 2017
My apologies to the chef, but that bisque looks kinda nasty.
PC hardware and computing
- Office network upgrade part 1: infrastructure @ PC Perspective
- pi-top gets kids building modular laptops @ New Atlas
- Swiftpoint Z mouse review @ bit-tech (a $230 mouse, eek!)
- Noctua NH-U14S air vs. Enermax Liqtech 240 liquid cooler for Threadripper @ Gamers Nexus
- Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 3 motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Cooler Master MasterWatt 650W review @ Hexus
- Mesh Liquid P3 KG Thermaltake liquid-cooled system review @ KitGuru
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga OLED review @ Neowin
- Roccat Isku+ Force FX keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- HighPoint SSD7101 series SSD review @ Tom's Hardware
- Netgear R8000P Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band WiFi router with MU-MIMO reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
Games and VR
- Halo Recruit on Windows pits you in VR against a flat screen @ Upload VR (speaking of Halo)
- If you don't own this Russian van, your Tetris collection is incomplete @ Quarter To Three
- UK government responds to loot box questions (vaguely) @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Zen Studios and Pinball FX3 decide zen is not enough @ Quarter To Three
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- 3D prints and food @ HackADay
- Click your heels thrice, hail a cab home @ HackADay (wickedly clever)
- Researchers craft an LED just two atoms thick @ ArsTechnica (RGB ETA TBD)
- ZTE points to the future with the first foldable, dual-screen smartphone @ New Atlas
- The fine art of heating and cooling your beans @ HackADay
Tech news and culture
- Alphabet's X delivery drones drop burritos in Australia @ New Atlas
- The internet is ripe with in-browser miners and it's getting worse each day @ Slashdot
- Magic Leap raises another $500+ million in Series D funding @ Upload VR (how?!)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- These sneakers were inspired by Philadelphia Cream Cheese @ foodandwine.com
- Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band members are now for sale @ foxnews.com
- Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 5 RGB case review @ ThinkComputers