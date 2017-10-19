MSI GS63 Stealth laptop flies under the radar with a GTX 1050

The last time we talked about MSI's GS63 Stealth series laptops was all the way back at Computex 2016. At the time, GS63 machines were characterized by Skylake mobile Core i7 processors and graphics options up to a GeForce GTX 970M. The manufacturer that puts dragon logos on all its products now has a version of the GS63 Stealth laptop with seventh-generation Core i7 CPUs and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

MSI blessed the new GS63 Stealth with CPUs up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ. The processor is fed instructions and data by as much as 32 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory. The pixels in the 15.6" 1920x1080 screen get marching orders from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 card that lords over 2 GB of its own GDDR5 memory. There's an option for a 120 Hz HDR display of the same resolution, too. The keyboard was developed in conjunction with SteelSeries and features 2017's number one PC trend, RGB LED lighting.

The collection of inputs and outputs spread across both sides of the chassis is highlighted by a Thunderbolt 3 port and includes a Gigabit Ethernet jack, multiple USB ports, and HDMI and mini-DisplayPort outputs. The Thunderbolt 3 connector can carry a 4K video signal at 60 Hz or be used to supply up to 3A at 5V for charging a thirsty phone or a tablet. Networking comes courtesy of a Killer Doubleshot Pro combo adapter that offers wired Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.1. The machine measures 15" wide, 9.8" deep, and 0.69" thick (38 cm x 25 cm x 1.8 cm) and weighs in at 4 lbs (1.8 kg). Some of that weight comes from a three-cell 65 Wh battery.

The MSI GS63 Stealth with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, 16 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, a 1920x1080 IPS display, and a storage setup with a 128 GB NVMe SSD and a 1 TB hard drive is available now from Amazon for $1277 or from Newegg for $1299. Both retailers also have other similar configurations with different storage options. MSI backs the machines with a two-year warranty.