Samsung 360 Round camera captures the world from all angles

You've probably seen 3D cameras, and you've probably seen 360° cameras. You may even have seen a 3D 360° camera—a 3D60 camera, if you will. Well, Samsung just announced the 360 Round, its take on the concept. This puck-like device comes equipped with seventeen individual digital cameras. The 360 Round can record or live-stream a 360° video in up to 4096x2048 resolution at 30 FPS. Naturally, it can also be used to take 360° panoramic photos.

Samsung is aiming this device at capturing VR content. Since positional audio is a critical part of the VR experience, the 360 Round has six microphones to capture spatial audio. Coupled with the right setup and a high-quality VR headset (like that Pimax 8K), and the 360 Round could provide a highly realistic telepresence experience. The 30 FPS framerate isn't all that high, although Samsung says that that's a per-eye measurement in stereo mode.

Users can hook up to the 360 Round using a USB Type-C port or a Gigabit Ethernet jack. The USB port can also be used to record onto an external drive, and there's a spot for slotting in a UHS-II SD card. The 360 Round also has two connections for external microphones. Like other 360 cameras, Samsung built in accelerometer and gyrometer sensors so that the camera knows which way it's oriented.

If you're planning on live-streaming a place to your buddies in VR, we hope you have a beefy rig. Samsung recommends that folks streaming video from the 360 Round are using at least a Core i7-6950X CPU, 32 GB of dual-channel memory, and a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards. Even for just recording video, the company recommends a Core i7-6700K, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1080. Samsung says the 360 Round will be available later this month.