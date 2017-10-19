Razer Electra V2 offers affordable immersion

Razer's got a couple of new headsets that the company says are aimed at "value-conscious" gamers. The Razer Electra V2 and Electra V2 USB are revised versions of the original Electra headset and have been updated with improvements to comfort and quality. The standard Electra V2 headset only has a four-pole 3.5-mm analog connector, while the Electra V2 USB offers an optional USB connection. Both models support 7.1 surround sound virtualization with the Razer Surround software.

The analog connections on both Electra V2 models let them work with game consoles as well as PCs. Meanwhile, the Electra V2 USB has green LED-backlit Razer logos on the outside. Both models have a flexible microphone that can be bent into place or removed entirely. As an upgrade from the original Electra headset, the Electra V2s have an aluminum frame that keeps the headset in place regardless of how you adjust the headrest.

Inside the Electra V2s, you'll find 40-mm "custom-tuned" neodymium drivers. The headsets include volume and mute controls, but if you want to change tracks you'll have to reach for your device. You can control the USB version's LED lights using Razer Synapse.

Razer says the Electra V2 headsets bring high-end options into the reach of mere mortals, and their pricing is fairly affordable. The standard Electra V2 with the TRRS connector is available now on Razer's web shop for $60. The version with the optional USB connection is $10 more at $70.