G.Skill 3800 MT/s SO-DIMMs put lightning in tiny bottles

Laptop memory slots are the usual domain of SO-DIMMs, but a seemingly-increasing number of console-size-and-smaller gaming PCs are also using the parts. G.Skill's latest memory is designed to bring high memory clocks to gamers playing RAM-speed-starved titles like Arma 3. The company claims its 3800 MT/s DDR4 Ripjaws SO-DIMMs are the fastest modules available in the form factor. The company unveiled sticks in three speed bins, all using Samsung B-die integrated circuits and operating at 1.35 V.

The fastest kits are the aforementioned 3800 MT/s modules. These speedy SO-DIMMs run at CL18-18-18-38 timings and are offered in a four-module kit with a total capacity of 32 GB. G.Skill demonstrated the sticks running at their advertised speeds with an Asrock X299E-ITX/ac motherboard and an Intel Core i9-7900X processor. The company is also offering up 32 GB, four-unit 3600 MT/s kits with tighter CL16-16-16-36 timings. The third and final speed bin is made of 3200 MT/s SO-DIMMs with the same CL16-16-16-36 timings. Four-stick kits in this speed grade are available with total capacities of 32 GB or 64 GB.

G.Skill says the little speed demon modules should be available in December, though the company wasn't ready to talk about prices just yet. Given their place at the head of the SO-DIMM speed table, their association with quad-channel-RAM platforms, and current DRAM market conditions, we'd expect the kits to be pricey. G.Skill backs all of its memory modules with a lifetime warranty.