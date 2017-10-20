MSI Cubi 3 Silent and Silent S can be seen but not heard

I can remember a time when having any type of computer in a room meant listening to the whine of spinning disk drives and the whoosh of high-RPM fans. Those days are over, and MSI's Cubi 3 Silent and Cubi 3 Silent S serve as evidence. Both machines pack enough horsepower for most tasks thanks to their 15 W Intel Kaby Lake-U processors and up to 32 GB of DDR4. Fans of silence will appreciate the machines' complete and total lack of any bladed spinny implements. The Silent and the Silent S are quite similar apart from the presence of a second Ethernet jack and a pair of serial ports on the S model.

MSI isn't saying what specific Kaby Lake-U models will be used in the Cubi 3 Silent and Silent S, but they will be seventh-generation models familiar to laptop shoppers. The machines will be sold as barebones, so users will need to supply their own storage and 2133 MT/s DDR4 SODIMMs. Both Cubi 3 Silent models can fit one M.2 NVMe or SATA device, and a 2.5" SATA SSD or hard drive.

The Cubi 3 Silent PCs have a pair of USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a four-pole audio jack on the front, plus two USB 2.0 ports on the side. The back of the Silent model has DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 outputs, a Gigabit Ethernet connector, and two more USB 3.0 Type-A ports. The Silent S adds a second Gigabit Ethrenet jack along with DB-9 and RJ-45 serial ports. Both machines can talk without wires thanks to an Intel 3168 802.11ac Wi-Fi card with Bluetooth 4.2 support. The bottom of the aluminum chassis has a VESA hole pattern for mounting to the back of a monitor or television. That bottom panel is easily removeable for installing or upgrading memory or storage devices.

Both machines have the same 6.3" wide, 4.3" tall, 2.7" deep (16 cm x 11 cm x 7 cm) chassis and 2.8 lb (1.3 kg) weight. MSI isn't talking prices just yet, but TechPowerUp says the Cubi3 Silent and Cubi 3 Silent S should be available around the world with black or silver finishes by the end of the month.