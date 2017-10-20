Massdrop's Vast 35" VA display lives up to its name

Thanks to the ready availability of VR headsets as nerdy toys, there's been a huge uptick in the number of discussions about field of view. I don't know a lot about VR, but I can tell you that filling your view with a huge monitor is a great way to improve immersion in video games. One such display is Massdrop's Vast 35" ultra-widescreen monitor with FreeSync.

The site requires registration to see the goodies, but we have the info in hand. The display has a 35" VA panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and a 2500:1 static contrast ratio. Maximum brightness is 300 cd/m², and the FreeSync range goes from 49 Hz to 100 Hz. A 35" ultra-wide display has around the same height as a 28" standard widescreen monitor, but the extra width can really improve immersion in first-person games.

That feeling of immersion is further improved on curved displays, and the Vast is bent in the ever-popular 1800R curvature. As an owner of an 1800R monitor myself, I can assure you that even if the curvature doesn't improve your gaming experience, it certainly won't look any worse. Massdrop describes the monitor's frame as "bent aluminum" and also notes that it has a 3H anti-glare coating. There are no onboard speakers, which is probably a good thing.

Owners will be able to hook up to the Massdrop Vast at its full resolution and refresh rate using HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2. There are also a pair of HDMI 1.4 connections that can drive the display at 60 Hz. Massdrop members—which could include you as registration is free—have ten days left to join the drop and pick up a Vast monitor for only $550. The company expects to ship the monitors by January 18 next year.