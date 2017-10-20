Friday deals: a huge monitor, racing gear, audio, and more

Howdy gerbils! I have bad news for you. The fires here in Portugal did not hit my place, so you're still stuck with me. You didn't think you'd get rid of me so easily, did you? Dark and burnt humor aside, it's roughly a month until Black Friday, and that means we have to practice hunting deals down. Here's what we have today.

Kicking things off in grand fashion, we have the LG 34UB88-P monitor. It may not have the most stylish of names, but it has a near-bezel-free 34" ultra-wide IPS panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. The display can reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space, and there's FreeSync support on tap. The maximum refresh rate is 75 Hz. Additional niceties include two Thunderbolt ports, and USB ports with quick charging support. Grab one of these monitors for $479.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCBRBK63.

You're dying to play the recently-released Project Cars 2, but a quality set of a racing wheel and pedals is expensive. Not today. The Thrustmaster T300RS GT set has a detachable metal-backed steering wheel that can turn up to 1080°, and a set of three metal pedals. If US gerbils are wondering, that third pedal is for something called a "clutch." Amazon will happily sell you the set for $299.99.

There's no deals day without discounted storage. Today we have two such offers. The first is the Toshiba P300 3TB 7200 RPM internal drive that's going for $74.99 at Newegg with the code EMCBRCR32. If you prefer your hard drives outside your PC's case, then take a look at the Seagate Backup Plus 4 TB external drive that Newegg will hand you in exchange for $89.99 if you use the promo code 17CTAUYG33.

Finally, we have some music for your ears. First up is the Pioneer VSX-LX101 7.2 receiver with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This box o' watts can push 80W per channel and supports both DTS:X and Dolby Atmos. Grab one from Newegg for $399.99 while stocks last, and get a $150 gift card with your purchase—enough for some surround speakers or maybe a small subwoofer.

If you prefer your music or movie listening during the quiet hours, you'll be well-served by the Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X headphones. These open-back cans have 53-mm drivers and suede ear pads. Oh, and they sound great, naturally. Grab them from Newegg for $229 while stocks last and get a $60 gift card, which might come in handy for the item below.

The Schiit Magni Uber 2 is a well-regarded US-made headphone amplifier capable of driving high-end headphones with aplomb. It's also fodder for a number of jokes on the manufacturer's name, but we're above such frivolities here at TR. We'd never stoop so low as to say this amp is the Schiit, or that it's really good Schiit, or perhaps that we Schiit you not when we say you can get it for only $79 from Amazon.

