EK builds a full-coverage X399 waterblock for Asus boards

EKWB is at it again. The Slovenian liquid-cooling supplier has just showed what must surely be a contender for the title of "largest CPU waterblock ever." Designed for a trio of Asus X399 motherboards, the EK-FB Asus ROG ZE RGB Monoblock completely covers both the massive Ryzen Threadripper CPU and the power delivery hardware on those boards.

EK says the block will work on the Asus ROG Zenith Extreme, the ROG Strix X399-E Gaming, and the Prime X399-A boards. The waterblock is based on EK's Supremacy EVO cooling design, but uses a larger cold plate that covers the entire TR4 CPU to ensure maximum thermal transfer. Folks willing to pay for a high-end Asus motherboard are likely to spring for a light show too, and the EK-FB Asus ROG ZE RGB includes an RGB LED strip that can be addressed through the company's Aura Sync utility.

The block itself is made of nickel-plated copper, as are the pre-installed screw-down stand-offs. The top of the block is not made of EK's usual Acetal material, but instead uses a clearer "acrylic glass" material that we figure may show off the integrated RGB LEDs better. If users don't like the included light strip, it can be removed or replaced. EK helpfully points out that using liquid cooling on the VRMs lets builders throw out the potentially noisy cooling fan included on these three boards, too.

If you have an Asus X399 motherboard and a serious need of cooling for the titanic Threadripper CPU and its VRMs, EK is already taking pre-orders for the EK-FB Asus ROG ZE RGB monoblock at its web shop for a little over $167. The company expects the blocks to begin shipping on November 3.