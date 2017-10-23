GeForce 388.00 drivers are ready to meet Destiny 2

Graphics card driver development is a battle against the ever-changing tides of game releases. Nvidia's latest attempt at building its ideal sand castle just inches from the waterline is today's GeForce Game Ready 388.00 WQHL driver package. The whole number suggests this update is a big deal, and that's probably the case for PC gamers itching to play Bungie's Destiny 2 and Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins. There's even a Destiny 2 SLI profile for gamers still clinging to multi-GPU setups.

Nvidia included some performance recommendations for Destiny 2, a game that's widely expected to be one of this year's biggest PC releases. The green graphics team suggests a GeForce GTX 1060 for gamers that want 60 FPS with highest settings at 1920x1080, a GeForce GTX 1070 for highest settings at 60 FPS and 2560x1440, and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for 60 FPS with a blend of high and highest settings at 3840x2160. The company also has information about graphics card choices for playing Destiny 2 at a blistering 120 FPS.

The release notes include additional details. The updated drivers include fixes for stuttering in some games when playing on a laptop with a GeForce GTX 1080 on a G-Sync external display. Alienware laptops with GM204-based graphics card (GeForce GTX 965, GTX 970, and GTX 980) should be able to install the drivers now, too.

Graphics drivers are enormously complex, and none are without their flaws. Unfixed problems include seeing no display output with GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards in SLI connected to one DisplayPort and two DVI monitors, and grpahical corruption in Adobe Reader 3D on GeForce GTX 1070 cards. Users with a Kepler-based GeForce Titan card and an X399 motherboard might experience "OS failures," and those with their Nvidia cards connected to HDTVs might see a scrambled picture due to the driver forcing 12bpc output after updating to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Destiny 2 comes out for PC tomorrow and Assassin's Creed Origins is scheduled for a release on Friday. Until November 29, gamers can get a copy of Destiny 2 tossed in with the purchase of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, or a pre-built desktop or laptop containing one of those cards. Gerbils with Nvidia graphics cards can update to the latest version through GeForce Experience or head over to Nvidia's GeForce driver download page.