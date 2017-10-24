Bologna Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:45 PM on October 24, 2017


What were you expecting?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG STRIX Z370-F Gaming review @ Guru3D
  2. Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 TR4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  3. AOC Q2790PQU review @ Hexus
  4. Silverstone SX650-G SFX 650W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. Cougar Gaming Puri TKL mechanical keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Asustor AS3102T multimedia NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  7. ASRock Z370 Taichi review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Razer Basilisk review @ TechSpot
  9. AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor review @ ThinkComputers
  10. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU review @ Tom's Hardware
  11. Analyzing Z370 for Intel's 8th generation Coffee Lake @ AnandTech
  12. Case manufacturers inadvertently worsening framerate & power performance @ Gamers Nexus

Games and VR

  1. Stardock CEO talks Star Control: Origins' player crafting and upcoming beta @ ArsTechnica
  2. When are you done with a game? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Why would anyone play as anything other than the Pyro in Team Fortress 2? @ Quarter To Three (old-school Backburner/Axtinguisher combo FTW)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Manta5 pedal-electric hydrofoil takes to the lake—or sea @ New Atlas
  2. Enlarged miniature forklift @ HackADay (this will never get old for me)
  3. Bigelow and ULA plan orbital moonbase by 2022 @ New Atlas
  4. Discovery of 50km cave raises hopes for human colonisation of Moon @ Slashdot
  5. A different view every week: the self-elevating, off-grid, luxury floating home @ New Atlas (reminds me of Subnautica, my currect gaming obsession)

Tech news and culture

  1. Elon Musk's Boring Company is digging a 10-mile tunnel in Maryland @ ArsTechnica
  2. The factory where robots build robots @ Slashdot (what's not to like?)
  3. Here are sci-fi inspired supplies for binging Stranger Things next weekend @ ArsTechnica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Bad mac-and-cheese ridiculed by all of Twitter @ eater.com
  2. Rosewill NEON K85 RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  3. Corsair MM800C RGB Polaris Pad-Cloth Edition w/ Corsair Glaive @ KitGuru
  4. NYC hotel to offer $1,000 bagel smeared with truffle cream cheese and Riesling jelly @ foxnews.com (don't worry, it's for charity)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options