Bologna Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:45 PM on October 24, 2017
What were you expecting?
PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG STRIX Z370-F Gaming review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 TR4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
- AOC Q2790PQU review @ Hexus
- Silverstone SX650-G SFX 650W review @ JonnyGuru
- Cougar Gaming Puri TKL mechanical keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Asustor AS3102T multimedia NAS reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- ASRock Z370 Taichi review @ TechPowerUp
- Razer Basilisk review @ TechSpot
- AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor review @ ThinkComputers
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU review @ Tom's Hardware
- Analyzing Z370 for Intel's 8th generation Coffee Lake @ AnandTech
- Case manufacturers inadvertently worsening framerate & power performance @ Gamers Nexus
Games and VR
- Stardock CEO talks Star Control: Origins' player crafting and upcoming beta @ ArsTechnica
- When are you done with a game? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Why would anyone play as anything other than the Pyro in Team Fortress 2? @ Quarter To Three (old-school Backburner/Axtinguisher combo FTW)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Manta5 pedal-electric hydrofoil takes to the lake—or sea @ New Atlas
- Enlarged miniature forklift @ HackADay (this will never get old for me)
- Bigelow and ULA plan orbital moonbase by 2022 @ New Atlas
- Discovery of 50km cave raises hopes for human colonisation of Moon @ Slashdot
- A different view every week: the self-elevating, off-grid, luxury floating home @ New Atlas (reminds me of Subnautica, my currect gaming obsession)
Tech news and culture
- Elon Musk's Boring Company is digging a 10-mile tunnel in Maryland @ ArsTechnica
- The factory where robots build robots @ Slashdot (what's not to like?)
- Here are sci-fi inspired supplies for binging Stranger Things next weekend @ ArsTechnica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Bad mac-and-cheese ridiculed by all of Twitter @ eater.com
- Rosewill NEON K85 RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Corsair MM800C RGB Polaris Pad-Cloth Edition w/ Corsair Glaive @ KitGuru
- NYC hotel to offer $1,000 bagel smeared with truffle cream cheese and Riesling jelly @ foxnews.com (don't worry, it's for charity)