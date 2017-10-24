Radeon 17.10.2 drivers bring big game boosts

The release of a new Windows version usually brings along a new Radeon driver, and so it goes today with the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.2. The second release in October provides a bounty of boosts to specific games as well as a new feature called GPU Workload. Additionally, you crazy crypto-currency fanatics will be pleased to learn that you can now stuff up to 12 GPUs in a single machine without complaint from AMD's graphics drivers.

AMD says that its game optimizations can offer an 8% improvement in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, 16% in Assassin's Creed: Origins, and a whopping 43% speedup in Destiny 2, all on AMD's near-flagship Vega 56 GPU. Radeon RX 580 cards could see similar boosts of 4%, 13%, and 50% respectively in the same titles. Destiny 2 has been out on consoles for over a month but it finally launched on PC today, so if you're using a Radeon you better grab this package before you play. Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed: Origins and Wolfenstein II unlock this upcoming Friday.

AMD's new "GPU Workload" feature harks back to the release of the AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition. For that card, the drivers allowed users to toggle the driver's optimizations between gaming and compute modes. Now, owners of certain Radeons from the RX 500, RX 400, R9 390, R9 290, R9 380, and R9 285 series will be able to toggle that same switch. It will be interesting to see the performance impact of such a change, but we'll have to wait for third-party accounts because AMD isn't volunteering any information about the feature's real-world impact. Along with that change, the drivers now support using up to 12 Polaris or Vega-based Radeons in a single system.

Driver version 17.10.2 also rights some wrongs. Players of PUBG should no longer see graphics corruption on Ultra settings. Hearts of Iron IV should stop crashing, too. Radeon Software should reappear for removal in Windows' Apps and Settings panel, and the gaming tab of Radeon Settings should more aggressively auto-populate with installed game titles. Radeon Wattman should correctly apply custom voltages more consistently, and AMD XConnect should function more reliably.

Do take note of a few follies in the new driver. Most notably, Assassin's Creed: Origins may not run properly on Windows 7. Forza Motorsport 7 may not work properly in HDR mode on all HDR displays. Toggling the new GPU Workload feature might cause a system hang if you do it with Crossfire enabled. If you have 12 GPUs in your system and run them hard in a compute workload for "an extended period," the system might hang. Radeon Wattman could restore an unstable profile after a system hang, and ReLive capture might crash Overwatch.

Click here to check out the release notes for extra detail. Afterward, you can pick up Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.2 from AMD's download site.