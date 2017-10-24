ROG Strix Hero and Scar laptops are tools with a purpose

Gaming laptops have typically represented a small niche of the notebook computer market. Asus probably has the sales figures to let it further segment that little sliver based on the genre of game to be played on the portable machine. The company has three new laptops for specific types of games. The ROG Strix Hero Edition is built for MOBA gaming, and the two ROG Strix Scar Edition portables are aimed at FPS players.

The ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 has an Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU that boosts up to 3.8 GHz, 16 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB of its own GDDR5 memory. The GeForce pushes pixels to a 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS display. The monitor has a 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, and 178° viewing angles. Asus lists the response time on the panel at 25 ms—not an uncommon figure for mobile displays.

The keyboard boasts four-zone RGB LED backlighting, N-key rollover, and special highlights on the QWER key block. The keys themselves have reasonably-deep 0.001" scallops (0.25 mm) and a short 0.071" travel (1.8 mm). A 256 GB NVMe SSD and a 1 TB Seagate SSHD provide space for ever-ballooning game install footprints.

Both ROG Strix Scar Edition laptops use the same Intel processor and memory and storage configuration as the Hero Edition, but the displays are different. The GL703VM-DB74 has a 17.3" TN display with a resolution of 1920x1080 and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The response time is listed as 5 ms, while brightness could go as high as 400 cd/m². The speedy display gets marching orders from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB of memory.

The smaller GL503VS-DH74 model has a 15.6" 1920x1080 screen with 178° viewing angles, a 144 Hz maximum refresh rate, and Nvidia's proprietary G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology. The upgrade to Nvidia's speedy GeForce GTX 1070 makes the smaller Scar a bit faster than its larger sibling. Both Scar Edition laptops have four-zone RGB LED-infused keyboards with highlights on the WASD block.

All three machines have comprehensive port clusters with a Gigabit Ethernet connector, multiple USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, and HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. The Hero Edition and the 15.6" Scar Edition laptops measure 15.1" wide, 10.3" deep, and 0.9" thick (38 cm x 26 cm x 2.3 cm) and tip the scales at 5.1 lbs (2.3 kg). The 17.3" Scar machine measures 16.5" wide, 11" deep, and 1" thick (42 cm x 28 cm x 25 cm) and weighs 6 lbs (2.7 kg). All machines offer with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

The Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503VM-DB74 laptop will be available on November 6 for $1599. The larger ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703VM-DB74 should arrive this week for at Amazon and Newegg for $1599. The more portable, higher-spec ROG Strix Scar Edition GL503VS-DH74 will be available in November for $1899.