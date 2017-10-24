Tuesday deals: a GTX 1080 Ti, a 4K display, RAM, and more

Howdy, gerbils. I don't know exactly how it is possible to enjoy a summer week in almost-November, but it's happening here. Temperature of 27° C, just a tiny bit of wind, and super-pleasant humidity overall. It's so nice out that I dread to think how Lady Karma is going to make me pay when winter really rolls around. Alas, I can't sit in the sun, for there are deals to be found. Here's today's catch.

Everyone drools at the prospect of owning a mighty GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The required cash outlay used to be rather sizable, but it's slightly less so today. You can get your grubby eager gerbil mitts on the MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Sea Hawk X and its 11 GB of VRAM. This card comes with an integrated closed-loop liquid cooler, and it'll set you back only $709.99 at Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXBRCE2. If you've been following along, that's a far cry below the $750-and-up a GTX 1080 Ti usually commands. You'll get a free copy of Destiny 2, too.

Since glorious excess is today's theme, how about a truly lit bucket o' RAM? The G.Skill TridentZ RGB sticks are rather fancy, and today we have a pack of 32 GB spread across four 8 GB sticks clocked at 3000 MT/s. Memory this fast and this big would usually be close to $400, but you can currently grab this set for $339.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBRCE33.

4K displays are all the rage these days. If you want to jump into Ultra HD, you could do a lot worse than grabbing the LG 27UD58P-B display. This 27" monitor has an IPS panel with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a maximum brightness of 250 cd/m². There's FreeSync support on tap (albeit with a relatively narrow range of 48 Hz to 60 Hz), and a tilt and height-adjustable stand to boot. The specs are pretty nice, but the price is positively insane: only $299.99 at Newegg with the code EMCBRCE39. Let me run that by you again: a quality 4K IPS monitor for a cent under $300.

Mobos based on the Z370 chipset may be all the talk these days, but it's not like previous-generation offerings suddenly turned into pumpkins. If you're building or upgrading a Skylake- or Kaby Lake-based system, you could do a lot worse than pick the ROG Maximus VIII Hero/Whetstone motherboard. This high-end slab o' circuits has its own BCLK generator, an Intel Ethernet controller, Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports, SLI support, and a ton of fan headers and overclocking niceties. The board is currently going for $149.99 at Newegg, but there's a whopping $50 rebate card that could bring the price down to a measly $99.99.

If you prefer powerful, positively petite personal computers, have a look at the Fractal Design Define Mini C case. This pretty and well-built chassis can take in microATX mobos and has soundproofing to boot. I'm using its slightly-bigger brother Define C for my daily driver computer, and I'm pleased as punch. Get the Define Mini C for only $59 from Newegg.

Psh, cheap earbuds. Get yourself a proper pair of headphones, like the Beyerdynamic DT 880 Premium. These semi-open cans have replaceable soft ear pads, a padded head band, and a reputation for high-quality aural reproduction. Just be sure you have a contemporary mobo or soundcard with a headphone amp to drive them. Grab a pair for $129 from Newegg while stocks last.

That's all for today, folks!