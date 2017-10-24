Microsoft Classic Intellimouse is a modern take on an old favorite

When a piece of hardware is fundamentally good, there isn't much of a reason to make sweeping changes. Microsoft's Intellimouse Explorer 3.0 was released all the way back in 2006 and lived on without any big updates until the Redmond giant discontinued the model in 2012. The company may finally be releasing a worthy successor five years on: the Classic Intellimouse. The Classic shares the same styling and corded operation as its predecessor from over a decade ago, but the sensor now sports the Microsoft's proprietary BlueTrack sensor, a flat Windows logo, and white lighting in its tail instead of the older mouse's red illumination.

The Bluetrack sensor can be configured to track at up to 3200 DPI and has a 1000 Hz report rate. The company says the sensor can track on most surfaces, including glass. The Classic Intellimouse measures 5.2" long, 2.7" wide, and 1.7" tall (13 cm x 6.9 cm x 4.3 cm) and weighs 4.55 oz (129 g).

Microsoft says the Classic Intellimouse requires Windows 7 or newer. Three of the buttons can be customized in all supported versions of Windows except for the locked-down Windows 10 S. Curiously, the company says the rodent won't work at all with Android, iOS, or macOS—not even in a fallback reduced functionality mode. The company didn't say anything about Linux or other operating systems, but we would suggest alternate OS users wait for reviews before laying down cash for the Classic.

Microsoft didn't say when the Classic Intellimouse would hit shelves, but the mouse's product page says it will trade for $40 when it does become available. The manufacturer backs the pointing device with a one-year warranty.