Deal of the day: a Ryzen Threadripper 1950X CPU for $880


by Bruno Ferreira — 8:40 AM on October 25, 2017

I bet that y'all heard that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is one heck of a processor. It's one big honkin' chip with a healthy 16 Zen cores and simultaneous multi-threading support for a total of 32 threads. When we reviewed the Threadripper 1950X back in August, the decision to assign it a coveted Editor's Choice award was probably one of the easiest in recent TR memory.

The CPU's $1000 price tag was steep, although fair—after all, there's a couple metric tons of computing power on tap. That value proposition just got better, though. Both Amazon and Newegg are offering a steep discount on AMD's top-end CPU, and the price is currently set at $879.99, or $120 below what it'd usually cost.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X processor Amazon — $879.99
Newegg — $879.99

If you were on the fence about what would probably be one of the meatiest CPU upgrades in your PC computing life, now's the time. Couple the Threadripper 1950X with a nice motherboard like the Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 and a hefty CLC like the Corsair Hydro Series H115i, and you're well on your way to computing nirvana.

