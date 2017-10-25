Deal of the day: a Ryzen Threadripper 1950X CPU for $880

I bet that y'all heard that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is one heck of a processor. It's one big honkin' chip with a healthy 16 Zen cores and simultaneous multi-threading support for a total of 32 threads. When we reviewed the Threadripper 1950X back in August, the decision to assign it a coveted Editor's Choice award was probably one of the easiest in recent TR memory.

The CPU's $1000 price tag was steep, although fair—after all, there's a couple metric tons of computing power on tap. That value proposition just got better, though. Both Amazon and Newegg are offering a steep discount on AMD's top-end CPU, and the price is currently set at $879.99, or $120 below what it'd usually cost.

If you were on the fence about what would probably be one of the meatiest CPU upgrades in your PC computing life, now's the time. Couple the Threadripper 1950X with a nice motherboard like the Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 and a hefty CLC like the Corsair Hydro Series H115i, and you're well on your way to computing nirvana.