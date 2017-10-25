Rumor: Zotac tweet basically confirms the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

Zotac's official Twitter account seems to have added another log to the fire this morning concerning the existence of a new member in Nvidia's GeForce 10-series lineup. The company tweeted out a now-removed post with a picture of three video cards and a reference to a "GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Series" product family. The tweet did not include any additional information about clock speeds, shader core counts, or memory type, and the link in the Tweet didn't go anywhere. The image suggests that the company will offer at least three distinct flavors of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti with different PCB sizes and either two or three fans.

Nvidia hasn't yet confirmed the existence of any potential GeForce GTX 1070 Ti product, but Zotac's tweet suggests that such a product is in the wings and that it will arrive soon. The rollout of such a card at this point just before the holiday shopping season also seems to confirm CEO Jensen Huang's comments that the company feels its Pascal architecture "is just unbeatable" for the remainder of the year, at least.

As Jeff has speculated, the naming of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti suggests a card that will occupy a performance niche somewhere between the GeForce GTX 1070 and the GeForce GTX 1080. The GTX 1070 hasn't been updated since its release back in July 2016, but its GeForce GTX 1080 sibling received a memory clock speed boost with 11 GT/s chips in April of this year. Stay tuned for more details if and when we get them.