Cooler Master MasterAir MA410P and MA610P will light up your build

Cooler Master's got another pair of coolers to show off. The MasterAir MA410P and MasterAir MA610P RGB LED tower coolers just appeared on the company's site. The MA410P has four heat pipes and uses a single 120-mm fan, while the meatier MA610P employs two 120-mm fans in a push-pull configuration and has six heatpipes underneath.

Like most of Cooler Master's better coolers, the heatpipes in new MasterAir units are mashed together tightly to form the base of the unit. Cooler Master refers to the design as "continuous heatpipe direct contact." This is by no means the first time we've seen such a design, but we found it to be effective in the past and we believe the new models will be similarly-efficient when moving heat from a CPU's heatspreader to their fin arrays.

The MA410P comes with a single MasterFan Pro 120 Air Balance RGB fan, although you could buy another bracket from Cooler Master to mount a second spinner. The cooler is svelte for a 120-mm unit, coming in at 3.3" (8.4 cm) deep with the fan attached. That means that despite its relatively short 6.1" height (15.7 cm), it shouldn't interfere too much with memory slots.

Meanwhile, the MA610P is considerably beefier. It's more than an inch thicker than its sibling at 4.4" (11.3 cm) in depth and a bit taller at 6.5" (16.7 cm). Some of that extra girth comes from the second MasterFan 120 Air Balance RGB fan and the heatsink's extra two heat pipes. Unlike its smaller brother, the MA610P comes with a logo plate on top with RGB LED accents.

The lighting on both models can be controlled using your motherboard's RGB LED headers, or the included controller or if you don't have such a thing. There are six lighting modes on tap (or seven, if you count "off") as well as variable color and brightness. The MasterAir MA410P is up at Newegg for $50 while the bigger MA610P is going for $70, though currently only overseas third-party sellers have the coolers in stock for a small price premium. We'd expect US stock to show up anytime now. Cooler Master offers two-year warranty coverage on the units.