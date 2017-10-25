EK RGB LED reservoirs can turn coolants every color under the sun

In the last couple years, we've seen a shift toward lower-power CPUs and graphics chips coupled with advances in AIO closed-loop coolers. One could think those two movements could render custom open-loop systems completely unnecessary. However, recent power-hungry products like Intel's Core X CPUs, AMD's Vega graphics cards, and enormous Threadripper processors have injected new urgency into the task of cooling high-power silicon.

EK Waterblocks never gave up on custom liquid-cooling hardware, and the company's RGB LED-infused reservoirs and reservoir-pump-top combo units are ready to cool down the hottest silicon while providing users the ability to light up all that fancy water cooling gear.

The EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 RGB PWM combines a 140-mm-tall reservoir with a pump top compatible with Xylem D5-series pumps. EK says its pump top implementation delivers 15% better hydraulic performance compared to the stock design. All of the cabling comes sleeved from the factory for a stealth look, and the inside of the reservoir features a transparent acrylic anti-vortex insert cut with the EK logo.

The company has four different optional mounting brackets to secure the unit to either a 120-mm or 140-mm fan mount. As one might expect from the name, the newest XRES D5 has integrated RGB LED illumination with a standard four-pin cable that EK says should work with any motherboard maker's RGB control software.

The Slovenian outfit is also offering two 60-mm-diameter reservoirs with built-in RGB LED illumination. The EK-XRES X3 150 RGB is 150 mm tall and holds about 240 ml of fluid, while the EK-XRES X3 250 RGB is 250 mm tall and holds 440 ml of liquid. The reservoirs have the same EK-branded anti-vortex insert and RGB LED illumination features found in the XRES D5 pump top unit. EK calls specific attention to the EPDM rubber washers on both ends of the reservoirs and to the fact that each unit has six G1/4" ports.

The EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 RGB PWM is available now in EK's web shop for $174, including a pump. The EK-XRES X3 150 RGB is going for $65, while the larger EK-XRES X3 250 RGB is just a bit more expensive at $73. EK backs all three parts with a two-year warranty.