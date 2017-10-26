National Mule Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:30 PM on October 26, 2017


Don't get this confused with this or you'll look like a real jackass.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Antec P8 case review @ bit-tech
  2. AMD Vega 56 HBCC gaming benchmarks: on vs. off @ Gamers Nexus
  3. Razer Lancehead wireless gaming mouse @ KitGuru
  4. Patriot Viper Gaming LED mouse pad review @ Legit Reviews
  5. Rosewill Nebula GX10 review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Alphacool Eisblock HDX-2 M.2 cooler review @ ThinkComputers
  7. ID-Cooling Auraflow 240 CPU cooler review @ Tom's Hardware
  8. The ADATA XPG Gammix S10 512GB SSD review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Your old GameCube controllers now work with the Nintendo Switch @ ArsTechnica
  2. Our first steps in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp @ Nintendo Life
  3. Guide a little vacuum cleaner to sentience in Rumu @ Rock Paper Shotgun (help me out, I suck at vacuum humor)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Solving mazes with graphics cards @ HackADay (worth watching)
  2. NASA's X3 ion thruster smashes records in test firings @ New Atlas
  3. Ancient mutation helped create delicious, fatty pork. Scientists just fixed it @ ArsTechnica
  4. Giant octopus and historic ship combine to create new coral ecosystem @ New Atlas

Tech news and culture

  1. 42% of Americans under 8 have their own tablet @ Slashdot
  2. Microsoft has stopped making the Kinect, and that makes me sad @ ArsTechnica
  3. Why we must fight for the right to repair our electronics @ Slashdot
  4. Apple calls report of reduced iPhone X Face ID specs "completely false" @ ArsTechnica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. China lifts ban on stinky cheese @ nypost.com
  2. Global cheese powder market to touch US $677 million by 2022 @ globenewswire.com (Gouda thunk it?)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options