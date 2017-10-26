National Mule Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:30 PM on October 26, 2017
Don't get this confused with this or you'll look like a real jackass.
PC hardware and computing
- Antec P8 case review @ bit-tech
- AMD Vega 56 HBCC gaming benchmarks: on vs. off @ Gamers Nexus
- Razer Lancehead wireless gaming mouse @ KitGuru
- Patriot Viper Gaming LED mouse pad review @ Legit Reviews
- Rosewill Nebula GX10 review @ TechPowerUp
- Alphacool Eisblock HDX-2 M.2 cooler review @ ThinkComputers
- ID-Cooling Auraflow 240 CPU cooler review @ Tom's Hardware
- The ADATA XPG Gammix S10 512GB SSD review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Your old GameCube controllers now work with the Nintendo Switch @ ArsTechnica
- Our first steps in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp @ Nintendo Life
- Guide a little vacuum cleaner to sentience in Rumu @ Rock Paper Shotgun (help me out, I suck at vacuum humor)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Solving mazes with graphics cards @ HackADay (worth watching)
- NASA's X3 ion thruster smashes records in test firings @ New Atlas
- Ancient mutation helped create delicious, fatty pork. Scientists just fixed it @ ArsTechnica
- Giant octopus and historic ship combine to create new coral ecosystem @ New Atlas
Tech news and culture
- 42% of Americans under 8 have their own tablet @ Slashdot
- Microsoft has stopped making the Kinect, and that makes me sad @ ArsTechnica
- Why we must fight for the right to repair our electronics @ Slashdot
- Apple calls report of reduced iPhone X Face ID specs "completely false" @ ArsTechnica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- China lifts ban on stinky cheese @ nypost.com
- Global cheese powder market to touch US $677 million by 2022 @ globenewswire.com (Gouda thunk it?)