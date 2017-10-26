Gigabyte joins the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti fracas

In the grand scheme of things, the big technology news today is AMD's announcement of its upcoming Raven Ridge Ryzen CPUs with Radeon Vega graphics. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti announcement will probably get more attention from PC gamers and cryptocurrency miners, though.

Gigabyte is among the first wave of companies to announce GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards with its informatively-named GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G (model GV-N107TGAMING OC-8GD). The 1070 Ti Gaming is a triple-fan card with the black-and-orange color scheme that has been creeping across much of the motherboard manufacturer's lineup as of late. Oddly enough, Newegg also has a so-far-unannounced variation of that card with two fans atop. Although these cards have different model numbers, they share the same name on the box.

The 1070 Ti Gaming's 2432 stream processors have a base clock of 1607 MHz and a boost clock of 1683 MHz. Both of these figures match Nvidia's reference specifications, though one can surmise that Pascal's clock-boosting magic will likely clock the GPU farther out still. The 8 GB of GDDR5 memory have the same 8 GT/s clock rate as all other GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards we have seen so far.

Gigabyte's card has three DisplayPorts, one HDMI connector, and a dual-link DVI-D jack. The card doesn't have any connectors for front-panel HDMI jacks, but we imagine the company will make an Aorus product with that VR-friendly feature in the future. The onboard RGB LED illumination will dance to the rhythm provided by Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software. The dual-slot card is 11" (28 cm) long and 4.5" wide (11.4 cm). The manufacturer didn't provide a weight figure, but it did say to bring a 500 W power supply to the LAN party. The card takes in power from a single 8-pin PCIe power plug.

Another version of the Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G that's showing up at Newegg (with the model name GV-N107TGAMING OC-8G) has a dual-fan cooler apparently devoid of RGB LED lighting, but is slightly hot-clocked at 1645 MHz base and 1733 MHz boost speeds. Thankfully, rumors of overclocking lockouts seem to be false. This card shares the same output port layout and 8-pin PCIe power connector as its triple-fan sibling.

Gigabyte's triple-fan GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G is available for pre-order for $490 now from Amazon, and its twin-fan brother can be preordered from Newegg. The cards should start shipping to customers on November 2. The manufacturer backs the cards with a three-year warranty.