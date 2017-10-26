MSI shows its hand of five GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards

This installment of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Report concerns MSI's full hand of brand-new graphics cards. All five of the company's offerings have identical loadouts of 8 GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 8 GT/s and the same armada of 2432 stream processors running at 1607 MHz base and 1683 MHz boost clocks—the same configuration as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Founders Edition card. Seeing as these cards use Pascal GPUs, clock speeds in practice are likely to be higher.

Apart from the Aero model, all the cards have six-pin and eight-pin PCIe power connectors, which is a change from the reference design's single eight-pin power connector. MSI's entire squadron of GTX 1070 Ti cards also one-ups the reference design with a dual-link DVI-D connector on top of the Founder Editions' three DisplayPorts and single HDMI jack. The differences between the company's five offerings appear to come down to color and cooler design.

The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Aero 8G appears to be the base model. Like all of MSI's Aero cards, this model has been fastened to a blower-style cooler with a single fan. The dual-slot card measures 10.6" long (27 cm) and 4.4" wide (11.1 cm). Going up the range, the dual-fan GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Armor 8G appears to be MSI's most affordable GTX 1070 Ti fitted with axial fans. The black-and-white Armor is a dual-slot card and is 11" long (28 cm).

Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Duke 8G wears a three-fan cooler with faux carbon fiber accents on the heatsink shroud. The Duke is the longest of MSI's five cards, measuring 12.3" long (31 cm) and 5.5" wide (14 cm). The Duke is thicker than the Armor and the Aero versions, making it a two-and-a-half slot card.

Your eyes would immediately jump to the difference in color between the black-and-red GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G and the black-and-silver GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8G. Careful inspection of the spec sheets don't reveal any other variance between the two cards, though. They both use MSI's TwinFrozr VI cooler and have the same 5.5" width (14 cm) as the Duke, but are shorter at 11" (27.9 cm). The Gaming and Titanium models are two-and-a-half slot cards at 1.6" thick (4.1 cm) and have onboard RGB LED lighting.

Three of the cards will start shipping on November 2. Amazon and Newegg have MSI's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Duke 8G available for pre-order for $470. The Egg and the rain forest retailer have the MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G up for early purchase for $490. Both the fresh ovum and Wonder Woman's favorite e-tailer have the MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for pre-order for the same $490 as the Gaming 8G variant. Neither retailer has listings for the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Aero 8G or the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Armor 8G, though we expect those models to show up soon. MSI offers three-year warranty coverage on all models.