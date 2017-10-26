Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards come in Turbo and Strix flavors

In case you missed it, today is the day not only for AMD's Ryzen APUs but also for Nvidia's newest member of its Pascal portfolio. The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is upon us. Whereas the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is an entirely different chip from the GTX 1080, the GTX 1070 Ti slots in neatly between the GeForce GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 like Ti cards of ages past. Asus has a trio of cards coming out with the new GeForce onboard: two ROG Strix models and a Turbo version with a blower.

Both Strix cards run at the reference speeds of 1607 MHz base and 1683 MHz boost clocks out of the box—though, of course, Pascal's clock speed mojo might push those figures higher. The difference in the two cards is in the binning. According to Asus, the STRIX-GTX1070TI-8G card is the standard GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, while the card with a model name that ends in "A8G" apparently has carefully-selected chips that should overclock better. Both ROG Strix models come with the familiar triple-fan Strix cooler and RGB LED lighting.

Meanwhile, the Turbo version is similar to other Asus Turbo cards. This card also runs at the reference clock speeds but comes with a narrow dual-slot cooler that doesn't extend past the edge of the card itself. In combination with the blower-style GPU cooler, the Turbo card's size should allow it to slot in and stay cool where larger graphics cards couldn't.

All three cards have the same display connections as most of the rest of Asus' Pascal GeForces: a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a pair of DisplayPort 1.4 connections, and a single DVI connection. The three cards also require just a single eight-pin PCIe power connection to do their thing. The Strix models can be preordered right away and will be in stock on November 2. The ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8G rings in at $500, while the higher-binned "A8G" variant can be ordered for $510. The Turbo model is nowhere to be seen on e-tail, though. Asus offers three-year warranty coverage on the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards.