EVGA pulls a tetra-pack of GTX 1070 Tis out of the fridge

Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that Nvidia decided to seed some clouds to try and rain on AMD's Ryzen mobile APU parade today. GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards are out and about, and every manufacturer's rushing to show off its wares. Right now, we have EVGA's offerings to look at.

EVGA has a total of four cards available. The first two are fairly standard designs. The standard EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti has a blower-style cooler with a single fan, though the heatsink's design is devoid of the angular shapes seen in Nvidia's FE cards. The GTX 1070 Ti SC Black Edition comes fitted with EVGA's ACX 3.0 dual-fan cooler, possibly allowing for more thermal headroom than its single-fan sibling. Both these cards use a single 8-pin power connector.

The more tricked-out air-cooled model is the GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 card. This baby comes with EVGA's extra-fancy iCX cooler with independently-controlled fans, RGB LED lighting, and more sensors than you can shake a self-driving car at. The power delivery in this model is also beefed-up with a 10+2 phase design that takes in juice from two 8-pin power connectors. Naturally, the requisite RGB LED lighting makes an appearance on this card.

Finally, we have the GTX 1070 Ti SC Hybrid. As its name lets on, this card has a CLC strapped onboard. The card itself has a blower-style cooler that's attached to a 120-mm radiator with its own fan. Despite the presence of the closed-loop liquid cooler, this card still only needs a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. There's onboard LED lighting in white for a dash of flair.

All the cards are clocked at the reference speeds of 1607 MHz for the base clock and 1683 MHz for the boost clock. We should note that Pascal's clock-pumping magic will probably take those figures higher in practice, especially on the FTW2 and Hybrid models with their souped-up coolers. The port layout likewise matches across all four offerings with three DisplayPorts, an HDMI 2.0b output, and a dual-link DVI connector.

Three of EVGA's cards have already shown up for preordering. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC Black Edition rings in at $470 at either Amazon or Newegg, strangely undercutting the blower-style EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti that's currently priced at $490. The fancier EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 can be had for a square $500, while the liquid-cooled SC Hybrid variant will set you back $530. EVGA offers three-year warranty coverage on all its cards. Expect all models to be in stock on November 2.