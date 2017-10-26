Zotac's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards come in multiple sizes

Not to be left out, Zotac has a trio of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti cards today, too. The company is offering up Mini, Amp Edition, and Amp Extreme versions of Nvidia's least-trimmed yet still not fully-enabled GP104 design. The offerings vary in size, shape, and quantity of RGB LED accents, but like most GTX 1070 Ti cards, they come out of the box at the reference speeds of 1607 MHz base and 1683 MHz boost clocks.

Instead of hot-clocking the cards from the get-go, then, Zotac is listing "factory tested" clock figures on the cards. Zotac specs the top-end GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Amp Extreme card for a 150 MHz core overclock, taking it it to 1757 MHz base or 1833 MHz boost speeds. Memory can likewise get a 200 MT/s overclock. The standard Amp Edition card is tested to run a 70 MHz core overclock and a 100 MT/s memory overclock, but again, users will have to apply these settings themselves. Of course, the standard Pascal clock rate disclaimers apply, meaning these cards will probably boost well beyond the reference spec by their own in most cases.

The Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini claims to be the smallest GTX 1070 Ti card in the market. Zotac even insists that it will fit in "99% of existing systems." That seems a heady claim given the preponderance of small-form-factor business machines, but we have to admit that the Mini is quite svelte. The card and its dual-fan cooler barely extend beyond the I/O plate, and the whole unit is just 8.3" (21 cm) in length. Like most of the other GTX 1070 Ti cards we've seen, it takes a single eight-pin power connector to do its thing.

Meanwhile, the Mini's beefier cousins both require a pair of eight-pin power connectors. That seems like overkill to us, but that's sort of Zotac's thing. The GTX 1070 Ti Amp Edition card is 11.8" (30 cm) in length and features an RGB LED-lit Zotac logo on the top. The big-boy GTX 1070 Ti Amp Extreme card is even longer at 12.8" (32.5 cm) and has RGB LED accents on the front of its triple-slot, triple-fan IceStorm cooler.

All three cards are devoid of the usual nuclear-yellow Zotac branding, instead favoring a neutral grey color scheme. Zotac points out that this choice came in response to user feedback, allowing builders to more easily synchronize the colors in their RGB-LED-lit systems. All three cards also share their output cluster with the Founders Edition GeForce cards: a trio of DisplayPorts, a single HDMI 2.0b port, and a DVI connection.

Finally, all three cards are already available for pre-order at the hot egg. The Zotac GTX 1070 Ti Mini is one of the most affordable models we've seen at just $450. The GTX 1070 Ti Amp Edition will run you $470. Stepping up to the GTX 1070 Ti Amp Extreme card will cost you a smooth $500. Like everyone else's GeForce GTX 1070 Tis, Zotac's versions are expected to release on November 2. The company offers two-year warranty coverage for the cards.