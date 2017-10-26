Intel enjoys steady growth and healthy profits in Q3 2017

Intel posted its third-quarter financial results this afternoon, and the company is continuing its record of steady growth and healthy profits. According to GAAP, the company took in revenue of $16.1 billion, up 2% year-over-year, or up 6% when excluding results from its McAfee business. The company claimed record operating income of $5.1 billion, up 15% year over year, and net income of $4.5 billion, up 34% from this time last year. Gross margin decreased one percentage point, to 62.3%. Earnings per share were up 36% year-on-year, to $0.94.

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change Revenue $16.1 billion $15.8 billion up 2% Operating income $5.1 billion $4.5 billion up 15% Net income $4.5 bilion $3.4 billion up 34% Gross margin 62.3% 63.3% down 1 point Earnings per share $0.94 $0.69 up 36%

The Client Computing Group, which encompasses all of Intel's PC-related businesses, took in $8.9 billion in revenue, unchanged from this time last year. Operating income from the division increased 8% year-on-year to $3.6 billion. Overall platform revenues (a measure of CPU and chipset sales) declined 2% year-on-year, and platform volumes shrank 7%. Notebook platform revenue increased 2%, while desktop platform revenue shrank by 6%. Average selling prices for all platforms grew by 7%, however. The company's modem and modem-related businesses enjoyed revenue growth of 15% year-on-year.

The Data Center Group took in revenue of $4.9 billion, up 7% from this time last year. Data center operating income increased 7% on the year to $2.3 billion. Data center platform revenue grew 7% year-on-year, and revenue from related businesses grew 16%. Platform volumes were up 4% on the year, and average selling prices increased 2%. Intel says cloud service provider revenue is up 24% year-on-year, and it grew its communications service provider revenue 9%. Enterprise and government revenue shrank 6%.

Intel's Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) rode the rising demand for flash memory to $891 million in revenue, up 37%, though the division still turned in a $52 million net loss. Intel claims that the NSG's core NAND business remains profitable, though. The Internet of Things Group took in $849 million in revenue, up 23% year-on-year. The Mobileye business contributed another $82 million in revenue and non-GAAP operating income of $39 million (excluding a $27 million "negative impact from acquisition-related inventory valuation adjustments"). The Programmable Solutions Group, formerly Altera, grew revenue 10% year-on-year to $469 million. The PSG's operating income grew 45% year-on-year to $113 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Intel expects revenue to be flat year-on-year. Operating income is expected to grow 6% year-on-year, however, to $5.2 billion, and earnings per share is expected to increase 9%, to $0.86. For its full-year 2017 outlook, Intel expects $62 billion in revenue, $17.3 billion in GAAP operating income, and GAAP earnings per share of $2.93, plus or minus $0.05.