Adata SX6000 SSDs bring NVMe performance at SATA prices

These days, peak sequential read speeds for pretty much every new SATA SSD are limited by ye olde 6 Gbps SATA interface. NVMe drives promise to liberate flash storage devices from these limitations, but most drives that communicate directly over PCIe 3.0 have substantially higher per-GB prices than their SATA brethren. Adata is bringing down the barrier to NVMe entry with its SX6000-series M.2-2280 NVMe drives. The gumsticks come in capacities from 128 GB to 1 TB and promise to hit roughly twice the sequential speeds of SATA devices at comparable price points.

Adata only posted family-wide specs, so we imagine the maximum sequential speeds of 1000 MB/s for reads and 800 MB/s for writes might only be achievable with the highest-capacity model. The company says the drives in the SX6000 series can achieve up to 100K read IOPS and 110K write IOPS, and that they operate over a PCIe 3.0 x2 connection. None of those figures are particularly impressive when compared to high-end consumer NVMe drives like those from Samsung, but they could provide a truly next-generation experience to budget storage buyers otherwise stuck with SATA devices.

The SX6000 drives sport a Realtek controller lording over a collection of 3D TLC NAND flash chips of unspecified manufacture. The drives have an SLC-backed cache and a DRAM cache buffer. The package includes a a small aluminum heatsink with pre-applied thermal compound that buyers can optionally attach to their drive.. Adata didn't provide any drive endurance information, but it did say that the MTBF for these drives is two million hours and that they can withstand 1500 G shock resistance and operate at temperatures from 32° to 158° F (0° to 70° C).

Adata informed us that its SX6000 M.2 NVMe SSDs would be available at TR favorites Amazon and Newegg, but it didn't say when that would happen. We suspect the drives will appear at e-tailers in early November, just in time for the holiday shopping season. The 128 GB model will bear a $50 price tag, the meatier 256 GB model will be marked with an $85 sticker, and the big 512 GB unit will trade for $145. There's currently no price for the 1 TB model, though we figure it should ring in a around twice that of the 512 GB drive. Those prices are neck-and-neck with most SATA SSDs right now. Adata backs the SX6000 drives with a five-year warranty.