Razer sets the mood with the Cynosa Chroma keyboards

Razer names its mechanical keyboards after spiders. The Cynosa genus has just two species listed in taxonomic records, so it's rather fitting that Razer has two new keyboards bearing that name. The Razer Cynosa Chroma and Cynosa Chroma Pro are full-sized 104-key membrane keyboards with per-key RGB LED backlighting and a spill-resistant design.

The Cynosa Chroma and Cynosa Chroma Pro differ in only one way. The "Pro" model has RGB LED lights around the bottom edges of the keyboard as well as under each key. This is referred to as "Chroma Underglow," and Razer says that it can be configured through 24 separate lighting zones.

Razer's Chroma RGB LED lighting is a bit different from the usual, because games can control it based on in-game events. The company claims this improves game immersion, and that the Cynosa Chroma Pro will only heighten the effect with its underglow feature. Whether that's true will be a subjective matter, but I can say from experience that Chroma is pretty cool. Razer has a list of games that support the feature here.

Apart from the underglow feature, the Cynosas are fairly standard Razer keyboards. They support full programmability with key remapping and macro functions through the company's Synapse software. Razer describes the Cynosa's membrane-backed keys as "soft cushioned gaming-grade keys." Before I used MSI's Interceptor DS4200 keyboard recently I would have sneered at the idea of membrane keys on a gaming keyboard, but at this point I'm willing to admit that these could be pretty good. The Cynosas also have 10-key rollover and are spill-resistant to some degree, although Razer doesn't go into detail on how much.

If you're a huge fan of apps like f.lux, the Cynosa Chroma Pro's mood lightning might be just the thing for you. That model is a Razerzone exclusive, so you'll have to head to Razer's web shop to pick it up for $80. Its little brother the standard Cynosa Chroma, will be appearing in brick-and-mortar stores eventually—but you can pick it up now at Razerzone for $60.