In the lab: Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Founders Edition graphics card

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card is in the wild now, and a Founders Edition version of the card just showed up on my doorstep. Behold:
There are many Founders Edition cards like it, but this one is mine.
I'll be testing the latest implementation of GP104 against as many modern graphics cards as I can get across my bench ahead of the lift of the gag order on test results. Stay tuned.
|...AS LONG AS OEMS DON'T GIMP IT WITH CRAPPY RAM AND SINGLE CHANNEL SETUPS. Already happening with one of the initial designs. It's like OEMs can't he...
