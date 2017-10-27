AOC's Q3279VWF offers an affordable route to 2560x1440 gaming

While "4K" is sure to be the buzzword of the season, the fact remains that most gamers still play at 1920x1080 and probably don't have the available scratch for the type of hardware needed for silky-smooth gameplay at 3840x2160. The jump to 4K is a big one, and AOC's 31.5" Q3279VWF is designed for gamers that want to pause at an intermediate step between console-plebian 1920x1080 and full-bore 4K. AOC's latest consonant-soup-monikered display couples a reasonably-high resolution of 2560x1440 with FreeSync adaptive-refresh-rate technology.

The Q3279VWF's MVA panel has a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz at its native resolution and a 5-ms respose time. AOC lists the contrast ratio at 3000:1 and maximum brightness at 250 cd/m², and says that users will get a clear picture when positioned within a 178° arc of the screen. The company didn't provide details about the FreeSync implementation, so we don't know if the display offers the coveted Low Framerate Compensation feature.

Buyers will be able to connect just about anything to the Q3279VWF thanks to its DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs. The monitor has a pair of integrated speakers but no built-in USB hub or headphone hanger like a lot of AOC's gamer-focused displays. The included stand offers pivot and tilt adjustments.

Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of AOC's Q3279VWF is the price, which Windows Central says will be 249€ (about $240 without VAT) when the display goes on sale next month. The company also mentioned that the I1601FWUX 15.6" USB-C portable display that it showed off back in January is now available for sale on Amazon for $190.